EndSARS Protest: Majority Condemns Killings and Offers Free Calls To Nigeria

HOUSTON and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened and concerned about the police brutality against protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in the deaths of at least 56 people, and urge President Muhammadu Buhari to end the violence.

As a company that is proud to support our Nigerian community in the United States, we stand in solidarity with all Nigerians who seek justice and equality through peaceful means, and we call on businesses and governments to fight against human rights abuses and condemn all forms of police brutality. We can all do more, and we must.

In light of the current situation, we have decided to make all calls to Nigeria free through the MAJORITY app. As a company for migrants, by migrants, we will also continue to look for other ways to help our community to support family and loved ones in Nigeria.

If you are currently involved in the EndSARS movement, we want to hear from you and understand how we can help you and your community. We encourage you to send your feedback to [email protected]. Thank you for your courage and know that we are here for you.

- Magnus Larsson, CEO of Majority

About MAJORITY



MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC insured account, Visa® debit card, use of more than 55,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving migrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY's U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas. The Visa debit card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

