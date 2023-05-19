Endsulin Announces Passing of Founder Hans Sollinger, MD, PhD

The award-winning transplant surgeon and world leader in diabetes research revolutionized the field of transplantation through the development of a novel kidney pancreas transplant technique that significantly improved patient outcomes

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endsulin announced today that Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Hans Sollinger, M.D., Ph.D., passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, after a recurrence of a previous illness. His contributions to the field earned him numerous awards and recognitions, including the industry's highest honor, the American Society of Transplant Surgeon's distinguished Pioneer Award.

At the University of Wisconsin Madison Dr. Sollinger worked tirelessly on a gene therapy approach with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus T1DM. In 2016, after 20 years of research, he founded Endsulin, an early-stage biotech company based on Dr. Sollinger's proprietary technology. Endsulin is developing a single dose, liver-directed gene therapy that enables liver cells to produce and regulate insulin, mimicking the function of the pancreas.

"The passing of Hans is a profound loss," said Endsulin's Chairman of the Board and CEO, Thomas Dee. "He was a true visionary and world leader in diabetes research whose personal interest in improving diabetes care led to remarkable achievements in pancreas transplantation, the development of immunosuppression, and discovery of a gene therapy in development for T1DM. On behalf of our Board of Directors, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences with the Sollinger family during this difficult time. At Endsulin we will honor Hans' legacy by exhibiting his energy, passion, and ambition in everything we do to further the development of our lead candidate ENS-101, which has the potential to reach millions of patients suffering with T1D."

About Endsulin

Endsulin is a pre-clinical stage gene therapy company whose mission is to end insulin dependence for good and free people from being defined by diabetes. Endsulin's approach employs a widely studied and proven viral vector to deliver their patented genetic factor to the liver and restore the body's own ability to produce and regulate insulin. With a single administration, Endsulin's revolutionary genetic therapy for T1DM delivers a patented genetic factor that will "switch on" new insulin-producing cells to confer years – and perhaps a lifetime – of freedom from injecting artificial insulin, realizing the goal that has eluded researchers since the discovery of insulin.

Founded by an award-winning transplant surgeon and world leader in diabetes care and supported by a team of experts in gene therapy, endocrinology, diabetes science and pharmaceutical development, Endsulin has the scientific, medical, and commercial expertise to develop its innovative therapy quickly, filling an enormous unmet need and bringing us one step closer to ending insulin dependence for good — and for the good of everyone with T1DM.

