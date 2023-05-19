Endsulin Announces Passing of Founder Hans Sollinger, MD, PhD

News provided by

Endsulin

19 May, 2023, 10:46 ET

  • The award-winning transplant surgeon and world leader in diabetes research revolutionized the field of transplantation through the development of a novel kidney pancreas transplant technique that significantly improved patient outcomes

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endsulin announced today that Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Hans Sollinger, M.D., Ph.D., passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, after a recurrence of a previous illness. His contributions to the field earned him numerous awards and recognitions, including the industry's highest honor, the American Society of Transplant Surgeon's distinguished Pioneer Award.

At the University of Wisconsin Madison Dr. Sollinger worked tirelessly on a gene therapy approach with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus T1DM. In 2016, after 20 years of research, he founded Endsulin, an early-stage biotech company based on Dr. Sollinger's proprietary technology. Endsulin is developing a single dose, liver-directed gene therapy that enables liver cells to produce and regulate insulin, mimicking the function of the pancreas.

"The passing of Hans is a profound loss," said Endsulin's Chairman of the Board and CEO, Thomas Dee. "He was a true visionary and world leader in diabetes research whose personal interest in improving diabetes care led to remarkable achievements in pancreas transplantation, the development of immunosuppression, and discovery of a gene therapy in development for T1DM. On behalf of our Board of Directors, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences with the Sollinger family during this difficult time. At Endsulin we will honor Hans' legacy by exhibiting his energy, passion, and ambition in everything we do to further the development of our lead candidate ENS-101, which has the potential to reach millions of patients suffering with T1D."

About Endsulin

Endsulin is a pre-clinical stage gene therapy company whose mission is to end insulin dependence for good and free people from being defined by diabetes. Endsulin's approach employs a widely studied and proven viral vector to deliver their patented genetic factor to the liver and restore the body's own ability to produce and regulate insulin. With a single administration, Endsulin's revolutionary genetic therapy for T1DM delivers a patented genetic factor that will "switch on" new insulin-producing cells to confer years – and perhaps a lifetime – of freedom from injecting artificial insulin, realizing the goal that has eluded researchers since the discovery of insulin.

Founded by an award-winning transplant surgeon and world leader in diabetes care and supported by a team of experts in gene therapy, endocrinology, diabetes science and pharmaceutical development, Endsulin has the scientific, medical, and commercial expertise to develop its innovative therapy quickly, filling an enormous unmet need and bringing us one step closer to ending insulin dependence for good — and for the good of everyone with T1DM.

Media Contact:
Julie Ferguson
[email protected]
(312)385-0098

SOURCE Endsulin

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.