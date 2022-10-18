EndswithZ Weekly Podcast Gets Real Addressing Life and Career For High Achievers and Leaders

A podcast that takes an X-ray of your life and career while covering a wide range of topics from A to Z.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Never before has the confluence of personal and business become more in-your-face than it is today. Companies are struggling to redefine time-tested vernaculars while searching for the connection points with its teams, while individuals within these teams are re-evaluating the impact of remote working and what the new work life has created. How has it impacted their lives overall? Is there still a boundary between work and personal? Has the American pursuit of exceptionalism in the work place taught us that success at all costs ensures a happy life to follow? Or are many of us coming to the realization that the definition of happiness today is different than what we were taught? These, and other conversations that get to the heart of the matter with some of the top field experts are what take place over an hour-long weekly podcast known as EndswithZ.

EndwithZ's co-hosts, Cecile Muñoz, a serial entrepreneur and former Wall Street analyst who owns a financial services recruiting and culture firm, has been working with human capital for over twenty years. Juan Fernadez, a CBS Emmy winning news anchor of thirty-two years in the business has covered some of the Southland's biggest stories and most interesting personalities from world leaders to the average Joe.

What are some of the topics that we cover:

Is Grind Culture Grinding Us Down?

The Cost to Be the Boss

Hardwired to Thrive

Age Inappropriate

Rest, Relaxation and Relationship Time

Top guest experts include John Tsilimparis, MFT who has worked as a psychotherapist for almost thirty years. In his career, he has appeared in the media as a go-to expert on many mental health issues. He appeared on KCBS-TV, KABC-TV, KCAL-TV, KTLA-TV and other news programs to comment on subjects such as, depression, suicide, anxiety, celebrity addictions, marriage and divorce, holiday stress, empty nest syndrome, seasonal affective disorder, etc.

"Our podcasts have evolved into becoming a two-way conversation with our listeners. Over 67% of our listeners are women. We are touched by the outpour of openness, as many of them subscribe after listening to one podcast, especially when you think about the sea of podcasts out there," Muñoz states.

"This started with a conversation amongst friends. That we have touched people's lives and made a difference means a lot to us. Cecile and I have met with thousands of people over the years to help them with career and life decisions, but also to hear their stories," Fernandez adds.

EndswithZ can be found on all platforms, or visit www.endswithz.com for more information.

