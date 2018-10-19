Endura Flap Honors Furever Heroes Across The Country

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endura Flap , a leading creator of high-quality pet doors, has announced a nationwide initiative to recognize the heroic efforts of animal adopters and champions. Launching in tandem with October's national Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog month, the Furever Heroes campaign will recognize one exemplary pet adopter each month over the next year. Those who will be recognized may go beyond traditional norms in their efforts to give their pets a forever home.

In the campaign's beginning months, Furever Heroes will select winners through partner shelters across the country. Each shelter will choose a hero based on an adopter's outstanding efforts to provide their furry family members a better life. In later stages of the campaign, the public will be able to nominate individuals to become a Furever Hero via social media. One winner will be selected each month.

In addition to being recognized as a Furever Hero, individuals selected will receive an Endura Flap pet door, donated by the company. With each giveaway, Endura Flap will aim to improve the home of these heroes and give their pets the freedom to come and go as they please.

"Every animal deserves to enjoy a high quality of life," said Nick Pullano, CEO of Endura Flap. "Those who adopt the newest additions to their families from shelters literally save the lives of loving animals who need a good home. Our Furever Heroes campaign recognizes animal adopters for their love and compassion by empowering them with a complimentary Endura Flap dog door to help improve the home and lives of both owners and their pets."

Over the next year, the Furever Heroes will be recognized across the Endura Flap social media channels. To learn more about Furever Heroes, visit www.fureverheroes.com/.

About Endura Flap:

Since its launch in 1976, Endura Flap's team has designed, tested and developed the most insulated pet door flap on the market. Made in the USA, Endura Flap pet doors are created with quality, durability and safety in mind. The line of products gives pets the freedom to come and go as they please, while keeping homes insulated, secure and "pet accident"-free. For additional information, visit https://www.enduraflap.com/ .

