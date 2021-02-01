Endurance Advisory Partners Welcomes Steve Everbach as Managing Director for Commercial Real Estate Advisory

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance Advisory Partners announced that Steve Everbach has joined the firm as Managing Director for Commercial Real Estate Advisory.

"Steve's insights into the commercial real estate market will provide our clients with valuable advice at a critical time," said Stephen Curry, CEO of Endurance Advisory Partners. "As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, banks need to have a good understanding of their CRE loan portfolio, strategic alternatives for struggling properties and guidance on repositioning for new growth. Commercial real estate developers, investors and service companies will also benefit from his expertise. We look forward to Steve's leadership as we expand our advisory services and operations in this key area."

Prior to joining Endurance, Everbach served for half a decade as President, Central Region | USA of Colliers International Group Inc., where he oversaw strategic expansion initiatives. He is a member of the board of directors for the Dallas Regional Chamber, The Real Estate Council and Downtown Dallas.

Everbach has held senior leadership positions for several global commercial real estate companies. He has completed over 8 million square feet of real estate transactions, representing an aggregate value of more than $2 billion. In 2016 and 2019, D CEO magazine named him "one of the 500 most powerful business leaders in Dallas/Fort Worth" and "one of the top real estate professionals in Dallas/Fort Worth."

"The Endurance leadership team consists of highly-successful experts from across the industry," said Steve Everbach, Managing Director for Commercial Real Estate Advisory of Endurance Advisory Partners. "But what sets Endurance apart, is its collaborative approach to pooling that expertise and developing the best strategic advice for each client. I look forward to working with this team and helping to serve more clients, especially as we see a tremendous opportunity ahead to help lenders, commercial real estate investors, operators and service companies shift gears as needed to continue to thrive in the new normal."

Endurance Advisory Partners provides a broad range of consulting services with specialties such as Strategic Planning, Mergers & Acquisitions, Innovation & Digitization, Risk Management, Credit Risk, Mortgage Banking, Technology, and more to firms and executives across the country. The team is comprised of industry veterans who have had distinguished careers in executive management at local, regional, and national firms, along with a history of building businesses, turning around struggling enterprises, addressing complex regulatory issues, implementing digital banking platforms, and solving operating problems.

