Endurance Included on USA Today's 2026 Most Trusted Brands List

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent consumer survey responses identified Endurance Warranty Services as a brand to trust.

Endurance Warranty Services has been included on USA Today's 2026 "Most Trusted Brands" list, a national ranking based on consumer survey feedback.

The ranking was developed by Plant-A Insights Group through an independent survey of consumers across the United States and published by USA Today. Those participating in the survey evaluated brands across a range of industries, identifying companies they view as dependable, transparent, and consistent.

Endurance, a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, was among the companies recognized in the 2026 ranking.

"Building a trusted brand requires consistent communication, dependable customer support, and delivering on commitments," said Colleen Sugarman, Chief Marketing Officer of Endurance. "Being included on the Most Trusted Brands list reflects the work our marketing, sales, and customer experience teams put into building that relationship with drivers every day."

Vehicle protection plans help car owners manage the cost of major mechanical repairs that occur after a manufacturer's warranty expires. As vehicle technology becomes more complex, repair costs for components like transmissions, electronics, and engine systems can add up quickly.

Endurance is proud to be included on the 2026 Most Trusted Brands list and sees the recognition as a reflection of the trust customers place in the company's protection plans and service.

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance collaborates on nationwide initiatives to improve the repair experience and expand consumer access to certified, high-quality repair facilities. This partnership gives customers access to thousands of certified shops and supports shared efforts to build trust and transparency in automotive repair.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.