Endurance Launches Partnership With Rising Young Driver Danny O'Gara Ahead of Kenyon Midget Debut

Endurance Cares expands support of emerging automotive talent through 2026 racing partnership.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance Cares, the community impact initiative of Endurance Vehicle Services, is officially launching its partnership with rising young driver Danny O'Gara, as he prepares to make his Kenyon Midget debut at Toledo Speedway on June 14, 2026.

Endurance sponsors rising young driver Danny O'Gara, son of Sarah Fisher and Andy O'Gara.

The partnership reflects Endurance Cares' continued investment in automotive-focused community initiatives and the next generation of motorsports talent. Through the collaboration, Endurance plans to support Danny's racing journey through the 2026 season and his continued development across multiple racing platforms.

Danny O'Gara is just 12 years old, but he's already built an impressive racing resume through karting championships and early formula car competitions. The Indianapolis native comes from a family deeply connected to motorsports, as the son of nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter Sarah Fisher and Andy O'Gara, a former INDYCAR team owner and the Crew Chief on the No. 11 car of Katherine Legge, a 2026 Indy 500 competitor.

Danny currently competes across multiple racing series, including SKUSA, WKA, CKNA, Kenyon Midget Series, and the Lucas Oil School of Racing Formula Cars program, where he recently competed at Sebring International Raceway. His upcoming Kenyon Midget debut marks an important milestone in his racing journey after recently meeting the series' minimum age requirement.

As Danny builds experience across multiple racing platforms, his long-term goal is to continue progressing through the open-wheel ranks and eventually compete at the highest levels of motorsports.

"Automotive passion and community involvement are central to the Endurance brand," said Colleen Sugarman, Chief Marketing Officer at Endurance. "Supporting Danny's journey through Endurance Cares in an opportunity to invest in a young driver pursuing his goals while continuing to expand our involvement in automotive-focused community initiatives."

Toledo Speedway will host Danny's Kenyon Midget debut on June 14 as a part of his 2026 racing season. The event represents a significant step as Danny moves into a new level of competition. He is also preparing for planned testing with PFH Racing in the USF Juniors Series, the first official step on the USF Pro Championships development system, which provides a path to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis 500.

"One of the things I've always tried to teach Danny is that this sport is a long journey," said Sarah Fisher. "There are no shortcuts. Every opportunity has to be earned, and every step teaches you something. What I appreciate about Endurance Cares is that they understand the importance of investing in young people as they learn and grow. This partnership helps give Danny the chance to focus on developing his skills, gaining experience, and continuing to chase something he loves. As a parent, that support means a great deal."

The collaboration aligns with Endurance Cares' broader mission to support initiatives connected to automotive education, youth opportunity, transportation access, and charitable impact.

To learn more about Endurance Cares, visit endurancewarranty.com/cares.

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

Endurance offers access to a nationwide network of repair facilities, including its VIP Repair Network, a curated group of trusted shops designed to give drivers a more consistent service experience. As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance also works alongside RepairPal to expand customer access to certified repair facilities, offering drivers even more options for where they get their vehicles serviced.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.