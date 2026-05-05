Endurance Celebrates 20 Years of Protecting Drivers Nationwide

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance Warranty Services marks two decades in business with a look back at the milestones, drivers served, and what comes next.

Endurance, a leading provider of auto protection plans to consumers and dealerships across the U.S., is celebrating 20 years of helping drivers manage the financial impact of unexpected vehicle repairs.

Established in 2006, Endurance Warranty Services celebrates 20 years of auto protection.

Endurance has grown into a nationwide organization supporting drivers in nearly every state. Since 2012, the company has paid more than $730 million in automotive repair claims and welcomes hundreds of thousands of new drivers each year, a sign of how much demand has grown as repair costs rise and vehicles become more complex and expensive to fix.

"Reaching 20 years is an important milestone for any business," said Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance. "But for Endurance, it reflects the trust our customers place in us and the consistency our team brings to giving drivers a reliable, straightforward experience."

Over the past five years, Endurance has continued to invest in new products, technology, and the overall customer experience. That includes expanded protection plan options and the ability for drivers to shop and purchase coverage entirely online. Most recently, the company invested in its digital toolkit with an enhanced Customer Portal where drivers can access their contracts, claims, and benefits from any device, and features that have expanded self-service options across the board.

In addition, Endurance has deepened its repair network, earning recognition as a founding RepairPal Elite Partner and continuing to work with ASE-certified facilities nationwide. The company also established a VIP Repair Network, giving customers faster access to trusted shops and a more predictable experience when a repair comes up.

Customer trust has followed positively. In 2025, Endurance earned Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation with an A rating, a reflection of how the company handles concerns and stands behind its contracts. The company also expanded its community work through Endurance Cares, with charitable funding directed toward automotive education, transportation access, and local community support.

As we head into the next chapter, our focus is simple: keep getting better for the drivers who count on us," Thomas added. "Twenty years is a strong foundation, and we intend to build something even better on top of it."

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

Endurance offers access to a nationwide network of repair facilities, including its VIP Repair Network, a curated group of trusted shops designed to give drivers a more consistent service experience. As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance also works alongside RepairPal to expand customer access to certified repair facilities, offering drivers even more options for where they get their vehicles serviced.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.