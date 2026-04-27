Endurance Earns Dual Recognition for Customer Service at 2026 BIG and Globee® Awards

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance has earned back-to-back recognition for customer service in 2026, named "Organization of the Year" by the Business Intelligence Group and a Silver winner at the Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence.

Endurance Warranty Services has been named a winner of the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement across business disciplines. Endurance earned recognition in the "Organization of the Year" category.

Endurance was recognized in 2026 by the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards and Globee® Awards for Excellence

The BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards honor companies, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences in a rapidly evolving service landscape. This year's program drew nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

Endurance was also recognized as a Silver winner in the 13th Annual Globee® Awards for Excellence, a globally recognized program honoring achievements across industries. The recognition highlights the company's contributions in the "Customer Support Team Achievement" category.

The Globee® Awards for Excellence use a data-driven evaluation framework assessed by experienced professionals and industry experts worldwide, providing a structured and competitive benchmark for customer service performance.

"Winning these awards multiple years running says something about the team we've built," said Justin C. Thomas, CEO of Endurance. "Customer service isn't a department here, it's how we operate. Every person involved, from sales to claims and customer service, is part of why we keep earning these distinguished recognitions, and I couldn't be prouder of what this team has built."

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

Endurance offers access to a nationwide network of repair facilities, including its VIP Repair Network, a curated group of trusted shops designed to give drivers a more consistent service experience. As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance also works alongside RepairPal to expand customer access to certified repair facilities, offering drivers even more options for where they get their vehicles serviced.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit - including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. These include programs focused on business, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, innovation, customer excellence, technology, and more.

To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.