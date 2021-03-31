Endurance Marketing Inc. and ThymeBase Collaborate to Deliver the Chicagoland Wedding Fair

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance Marketing Inc. and ThymeBase partner to deliver a virtual wedding fair to connect Chicago event planners, catering services, wedding venues and so more to engaged couples planning their upcoming nuptials. The wedding fair will take place on Tuesday May 4th from 5pm – 8pm using the Hopin platform.

The objective of the Chicagoland Wedding Fair is to offer a collaborative wedding marketplace to allow vendors and couples the opportunity to connect, engage, promote and learn through the virtual fair. Using live and on demand private showcases, couples will be able to interact with vendors from all over the Chicagoland area.

During the restrictions of the pandemic vendors have not been able to make the connections that they have in years past through traditional wedding expos. The Chicagoland Wedding Fair will allow vendors to meet and share their products and services through a safe and fun atmosphere. Demonstrations on the main stage, raffles and giveaways will all entice couples to come and join in on the fun!

"Removing the barriers of time and distance constraints with no travel related costs, vendors are able to create a special online experience by sharing photos, videos, downable checklists and more," stated Dean Levitt. "They are able to chat one on one with couples all from the comfort of their office."

With the Chicagoland Wedding Fair being a virtual event, brides and grooms can easily attend the wedding fair with their wedding party, even when they are physically located in different cities or states. Couples and their wedding parties can share top picks, notes and plan together through the online fair.

"After the initial shock of the pandemic, couples still wanted to experience all the fun and joy of planning their upcoming wedding," stated Beth Salinger, Expo Director. "The Chicagoland Wedding Fair will bring together couples and vendors in a safe and meaningful way to continue planning for one of the most special days of their lives."

The Chicagoland Wedding Fair is a collaboration between ThymeBase and Endurance Marketing Inc. taking place on Tuesday May 4th from 5pm – 8pm central time.

About ThymeBase:

ThymeBase is a single place for managing every event, every task, and every tiny little detail that goes into creating unique experiences for clients. ThymeBase works with hundreds of wedding planners every year and the Chicagoland Wedding Fair was created to support the wedding vendor community. For more information visit https://www.thymebase.com/

About Endurance Marketing Inc.

Founded in 2003, Endurance Marketing Inc has put on and managed hundreds of health and fitness expos throughout the United States. With the halt of events during the pandemic, Endurance Marketing Inc. has pivoted to bring the same exceptional experience online through virtual events. To learn more visit http://www.endurance-marketing.com/

