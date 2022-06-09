Endurance Runner Robbie Balenger Crushes Colorado in New Documentary Film

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audacious Media launches its debut film, The Colorado Crush, a cinematic chronicle of a summer spent tackling every major bucket list endurance feat in the state.

The Colorado Crush Colorado Crush Film Poster Robbie Balenger climbing Colorado 14'er Mount Belford

The film follows professional runner Robbie Balenger during the Summer of 2021 as he sets off to complete a challenge he calls "The Colorado Crush": the 485-mile Colorado Trail, all Colorado peaks over 14,000 feet, and the notorious Leadville Trail Series. These three feats – each lifetime achievements of their own - push Robbie to his mental and physical limits over an epic 63 day journey.

Along the way, Robbie grapples with unforgiving terrain, climate change, and an unresolved concept of masculinity. The adventure builds steadily as he approaches the culmination of The Colorado Crush, the Leadville 100.

"I'm incredibly proud to release this film and alongside it a new platform for endurance enthusiasts: The Audacious Report," said Reece Robinson, co-founder of Audacious Media. "The Audacious Report will be a collection of films, articles, and podcasts covering the boldest athletes in the world and their feats of endurance."

The film is free to watch on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ch-n7LwMVZ4

To learn more about The Audacious Report, please visit www.theaudaciousreport.com

