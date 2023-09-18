Endurance Wealth Management Named to CNBC FA 100 List of Nation's Top Financial Advisory Firms

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC ("Crestwood"), a leading boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm, is proud to announce that Endurance Wealth Management, which merged with Crestwood this month, has been named to the 2023 CNBC FA 100 ranking of top-rated financial advisory firms. 

CNBC developed the list with assistance from data provider AccuPoint Solutions. More than 40,0000 Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms were considered by AccuPoint, and the top list recognizes the 100 firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives. In addition to survey results, AccuPoint also considered data points in relation to regulatory/compliance record, years in the business, number of certified financial planners, total assets under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and more, in the final analysis.

"I am honored to see Endurance Wealth Management, now a part of the Crestwood Advisors, recognized as one of the top-rated financial advisory firms in the 2023 CNBC FA 100 ranking," said J. Michael Costello, founder of Providence-based Endurance Wealth Management, who joined Crestwood as a Managing Partner. "Our commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services and helping clients navigate their financial journeys has been the cornerstone of our success, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest level of excellence."

Earlier this year, Crestwood Advisors was named to the first-ever USA Today ranking of Best Financial Advisory Firms in the U.S. In 2022, the firm was named to the inaugural Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms list of the top 100 firms in the nation and the prestigious Barron's 2022 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, and I am incredibly proud to see our Providence team included in the 2023 CNBC FA 100," said Michael Eckton, CEO/Managing Partner of Crestwood Advisors. "We look forward to helping even more clients achieve their financial goals and guide them through complex financial landscapes in the years to come."

As a growing wealth advisory firm, Crestwood's nearly 60 financial planning and investment professionals, who serve families and individuals across New England, strive to meet clients wherever they are in life, providing guidance, tools and financial solutions to help them succeed.

The full methodology for the CNBC FA 100 list can be found here. Endurance did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

Please see Crestwood Advisors' important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors
Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with over $4 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

