Enduring Hearts Announces Plans for National Giving Tuesday, Taking Place Tuesday, December 3, 2019

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enduring Hearts, a unique national nonprofit in the pediatric heart transplant space, is preparing one week from today for an entire day of fundraising across multiple platforms on National Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Enduring Hearts launched in 2013 with a mission to fund research that increases the longevity of pediatric heart transplants, improve the quality of life for children living with a new heart and eliminate pediatric heart diseases that may lead to a transplant. Enduring Hearts has 17 research projects underway at medical institutions throughout North America. The organization has also launched gas card and tote bag programs to support heart families at more than 20 children's hospitals throughout the United States.

"In light of the critical and urgent work we are doing to support very sick children in need of heart transplants, we are requesting that everyone consider supporting Enduring Hearts for National Giving Tuesday," said Carolyn Salvador, executive director of Enduring Hearts. "What most people don't understand is that heart transplants are not a cure, but rather a bridge to life. Our goal is to create a world where every child who needs a new heart is able to get one that lasts a lifetime."

This year, Enduring Hearts hopes to raise $400,000 for Giving Tuesday, and all funds will go towards ongoing pediatric heart transplant research.

Donors for the day are asked to contribute at www.enduringhearts.org/NGT . You can also contribute by way of text, type 'DonateHeart' to 243725, they can call 240-EHEART-1 or send a check directly to Enduring Heart's offices at 3600 Dallas Highway, Suite 230-350 Marietta, GA 30064

"It is entirely because of the existence and fundraising efforts of Enduring Hearts, that we are continuously making significant, unprecedented strides in ongoing pediatric heart transplant research with global consequences," said Dr. Robert Boucek, Scientific Liaison of the Enduring Hearts Scientific Advisory Board. "In the last couple of years, we've made advancements and learned much more about potential rejection issues a pediatric heart transplant faces, resulting in healthier, more sustainable, and longer-lasting heart transplant procedures."

Just last week it was announced that Enduring Hearts will be partnering with the American Heart Association to fund $3 million in new research grants in 2020.

For more information, please connect with Enduring Hearts through enduringhearts.org, Facebook, or Twitter

Media Contact: Thomas P. Smith – 229902@email4pr.com - 404-291-4929

SOURCE Enduring Hearts