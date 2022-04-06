Endymed Expands Its Operation in North America; Welcomes Bill Scott as Endymed's US Subsidiary President

CAESAREA, Israel, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endymed Ltd (TASE: ENDY), currently traded on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Scott as President of its US subsidiary, Endymed Inc.

As president of Endymed Inc. Bill will be responsible for leading Endymed's sales teams in the United States, ensuring customers receive the highest standards of sales and account management support. Mr. Scott was selected to lead the Company's operations in the United States and Canada as part of the Company's growth plan of expanding its operations in North America, and in particular the United States. With experience spanning over 25 years in the medical esthetics field, Bill's leadership and expertise will be invaluable to Endymed's growth.

A dynamic leader providing support designed for success and growth within the organization. Bill strategically focused on increasing productivity that benefits the bottom-line. Bill possess a deep passion for sales in the aesthetic and surgical arena while developing relationships that promotes long-term progress. While at Palomar Medical, he served as West U.S. and Canada Sales Director. Bill's team was consistently recognized as the #1 region in sales. In 2013, Bill was recruited as North American VP of Sales at Alma. After rebuilding and stabilizing the sales force, the company attained annual double-digit growth achieving a successful IPO launch in 2017 - more than doubling its valuation. . Most recently, as VP North America Sales at Viora Medical, Bill supported historic revenue growth that followed with an acquisition resulting from success in the U.S. market.

Bill's proven core competencies include team turnaround leadership focused on sales revenue, sales training, team building & new product launches. Bill is motivated to continue the excellence at Endymed and supporting the team in building a world-class sales organization. The Company believes that the joining of Mr. Scott will drive its US growth plan and help secure a significant reach in the North American market.

About Endymed

Endymed, through its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd, develops, manufactures and sales medical-aesthetic devices based on a unique radiofrequency technology, branded 3DEEP© RF used in micro-ablative fractional and non-ablative aesthetic treatments. With 3DEEP radiofrequency technology, the company is committed to change the way aesthetic professionals perform fractional skin resurfacing, treat wrinkles, and provide skin tightening and body contouring solutions, all in a non-invasive or minimally invasive manner.

ENDYMED offers energy based medical aesthetic treatment systems for both the professional and consumer markets. The first product line addresses the professional medical market – doctors, medical clinics and aesthetic providers, all utilizing the company's products to treat their patients. The second product line is intended for the consumer market. The company was able to minimize and harness its unique technology into a Home Use device, whose main purpose is stimulating the skin to naturally trigger collagen production, restoring the skin's elasticity, and visibly reducing wrinkles.

