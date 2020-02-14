Enea Accelerates Migration of SD-WAN to uCPE with Open Source Evaluation Kit

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) today launched a software kit for quicker and easier evaluation of secure second-generation SD-WAN solutions on universal customer premise equipment (uCPE). The kit includes flexiWAN, an open source and modular SD-WAN Virtual Network Functions (VNF), and pfSense, an open source firewall VNF, together with automation features for easy onboarding and testing. It is configured for deployment on Enea NFV Access, a virtualization platform with small footprint and high performance for any white box uCPE.

The evaluation kit makes it easy to start testing second-generation SD-WAN solutions by providing a pre-configured and verified multi-vendor solution. It uses open source VNFs, which means that no additional software licenses are required.

Second generation SD-WAN refers to solutions running as VNFs on general uCPE hardware, compared to first generation SD-WAN, which is linked to specific hardware and deployed as an appliance. Managed service providers and operators have begun migrating their offerings from first to second generation SD-WAN, attracted by the cost-efficiency and flexibility of uCPE platforms. This new approach makes it possible to offer enterprises a choice of applications from different vendors, all running on top of common white box hardware and virtualization layer.

"The migration to SD-WAN solutions on uCPE platforms is gaining momentum among operators and service providers, and Enea NFV Access is positioned right at the center of this transition", said Adrian Leufvén, SVP Enea OS Business Unit. "We see a tremendous interest in our software combined with open source solutions from our partners: with the new software evaluation kit we we want to facilitate the migration to managed SD-WAN services, leveraging a universal CPE as a platform to offer enterprise choice".

"flexiWAN is the `Android of routers'", commented Amir Zmora, CEO of flexiWAN. "It takes a unique approach to SD-WAN by both being open source and featuring a modular architecture that allows for service provider differentiation. We see a strong demand from service providers for the combined Enea and flexiWAN solution."

flexiWAN is offered in a freemium business model with publicly available pricing but without the long-term commitment which is usual for SaaS services.

Links

Enea NFV Access

https://www.enea.com/nfv

eval kit

https://www.enea.com/ucpe/eval-kit

flexiWAN

https://flexiwan.com/

Press contacts

For Enea Inquiries:

Erik Larsson

SVP Marketing & Communication, Enea

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

Email: erik.larsson@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-accelerates-migration-of-sd-wan-to-ucpe-with-open-source-evaluation-kit,c3035178

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB