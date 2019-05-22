Enea Announces Collaboration With Advantech and SDNbucks to Simplify SD-WAN and Enterprise Networking on uCPE

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software and professional services, together with Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW) a leading supplier of white box universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) and SDNbucks, an OTT global managed service provider, today announced a collaboration to simplify procurement and provisioning of enterprise network services including SD-WAN. A broad catalogue of managed services, built on a common and scalable infrastructure platform, will be made available globally through SDNbucks as a single supplier interface.

The collaboration aims at providing customers with choice and flexibility by eliminating much of the time-consuming work needed to source, onboard, and validate VNFs and NFV infrastructure. Managed services for enterprise networking, including SD-WAN, security and virtual router applications are delivered in partnership with leading VNF vendors.

The NFV infrastructure (NFVI) is comprised of Advantech's line of white box appliances based on Intel® Architecture, and Enea NFV Access, a cloud-native uCPE virtualization platform. Together they form a complete NFVi solution with zero touch provisioning, scaling from entry-level to high-performance devices.

"SD-WAN services and network functions based on white box appliances are now easy to provision and manage" said Niek Van der Ven, CEO of SDNbucks. "Enterprises will appreciate the simplicity of a single supplier interface that delivers the uCPE platform "As-A-Service" anywhere in the world with default 8x5xNBD RMA services. This complemented with the flexibility to choose and scale VNF services to their liking."

James Yang, VP Advantech Networks & Communications Group added: "This collaboration streamlines the way in which enterprises can leverage the benefits of the white box revolution. By reducing the complexities in integration of infrastructure and on-boarding of VNFs through ready-made solutions scaling from entry-level to high-performance, we close the gap between supply and demand."

"By offering verified solutions with zero touch provisioning from a single source, we radically simplify provisioning for enterprises that want to move to uCPE and be in control of their virtualized network services, without having to invest in technical expertise" said Adrian Leufvén SVP of Enea's OS Business Unit.

Availability is planned by mid-2019 with evaluations and a limited number of pre-orders available now. Contact SDNbucks for more information about evaluations and pre-ordering.

