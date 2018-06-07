Enea Announces NFV Access 2.0: Extreme Light-Weight uCPE Virtualization Software

Communication Service Providers and Enterprises benefit from low opex and capex, thanks to high performance on low-spec hardware

Enea® (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, today announced Enea® NFV Access 2.0 – a light-weight virtualization platform for universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE).

Enea NFV Access 2.0 is an enabler for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), who roll out managed services such as Software-Defined Wide-Area Networks (SD-WAN), as well as Enterprises building SD-WAN/SD-branch networks. Enea NFV Access improves cost-effectiveness utilizing low-spec hardware while benefiting from carrier grade throughput.

Enea NFV Access 2.0 is a compelling virtualization platform combining opex and capex cost savings with carrier grade networking characteristics at low memory footprint, low CPU utilization, and low latencies. It brings best-in-class characteristics for customers to enable cost-effective uCPE hardware, saving costs and enabling both business and technical agility.

 

 

Characteristics 

 

Enea NFV Access 

 

 

Competing commercial alternatives 

 

Platform RAM Footprint 

 

< 1 GB 

 


4-12 GB 

 

Platform Disk Footprint 

 

< 1 GB 

 


4-12 GB 

 

Platform CPU Utilization 

 

< 1 core 

 


2-4 cores 

 

Platform Boot Speed (excl. BIOS) 

 

< 3 seconds 

 


10-30 seconds 

 

Virtualized Network Throughput  

 

10 Gb IMIX Line Rate 

 


1 Gb IMIX Line Rate 

 

Virtualized Network Latency  

 

Average 10-15 µs 

 

 

Average 25-75 µs 

Enea NFV Access 2.0 includes enhancements such as NETCONF EdgeLink, Zero Touch Provisioning, and added Atom and Xeon hardware support for Lanner and SuperMicro uCPE white boxes.

Key features include:

  •  Lightweight, software virtualization platform that minimizes uCPE latency and footprint while maximizing throughput
  •  Enea uCPE Manager
    • Platform and network management over REST APIs
    • Software provisioning at scale
    • Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP)
    • VNF onboarding and lifecycle management
    • Full FCAPS
    • Service Function Chaining
    •  Security Hardened

"Enea NFV Access combines best-in-class characteristics with cost-effective uCPE hardware utilization," said Thibaut Bechetoille, SVP of Enea's NFV Business Unit. "This means that operators and enterprises can optimize costs while getting maximum business and technical agility at the network edge."

Enea NFV Access 2.0 is commercially available since June 6, 2018.

For more information, please visit https://www.enea.com/enea-nfv-access

