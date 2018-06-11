Enea Announces NFV Access 2.0: Extreme Light-Weight uCPE Virtualization Software

Enea NFV Access 2.0 is an enabler for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), who roll out managed services such as Software-Defined Wide-Area Networks (SD-WAN), as well as Enterprises building SD-WAN/SD-branch networks. Enea NFV Access improves cost-effectiveness utilizing low-spec hardware while benefiting from carrier grade throughput.

Enea NFV Access 2.0 is a compelling virtualization platform combining opex and capex cost savings with carrier grade networking characteristics at low memory footprint, low CPU utilization, and low latencies. It brings best-in-class characteristics for customers to enable cost-effective uCPE hardware, saving costs and enabling both business and technical agility.

Characteristics Enea NFV Access Competing commercial alternatives Platform RAM Footprint < 1 GB 4-12 GB Platform Disk Footprint < 1 GB 4-12 GB Platform CPU Utilization < 1 core 2-4 cores Platform Boot Speed (excl. BIOS) < 3 seconds 10-30 seconds Virtualized Network Throughput 10 Gb IMIX Line Rate 1 Gb IMIX Line Rate Virtualized Network Latency Average 10-15 µs Average 25-75 µs

Enea NFV Access 2.0 includes enhancements such as NETCONF EdgeLink, Zero Touch Provisioning, and added Atom and Xeon hardware support for Lanner and SuperMicro uCPE white boxes.

Key features include:

Lightweight, software virtualization platform that minimizes uCPE latency and footprint while maximizing throughput

Enea uCPE Manager

Platform and network management over REST APIs

Software provisioning at scale

Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP)

VNF onboarding and lifecycle management

Full FCAPS

Service Function Chaining

Security Hardened

"Enea NFV Access combines best-in-class characteristics with cost-effective uCPE hardware utilization," said Thibaut Bechetoille, SVP of Enea's NFV Business Unit. "This means that operators and enterprises can optimize costs while getting maximum business and technical agility at the network edge."

Enea NFV Access 2.0 is commercially available since June 6, 2018.

