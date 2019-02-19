Enea Demonstrates Leading Edge Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of networking solutions, embedded software and world-class services, will show demonstrations of leading edge products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, February 25th – February 28th , 2019.

Meet Enea in Hall 6, booth #6G10 to discover a wide range of live demonstrations:

VIDEO TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT: Enea Openwave RAN Congestion Manager predicts congestion using Machine Learning technology. The solution reduces congestion by 20% whilst increasing video consumption by 29% and speeding up delivery by 25%.

CLOUD DATA MANAGEMENT: Enea Stratum Cloud Data Manager provides the Common Data Layer for 5G with low latency, 5 nines reliability & unparalleled scalability with no vendor lock-in.

DPI ENGINE AND DPI PROBE: Enea's Qosmos ixEngine and Qosmos Probe deliver detailed Layer 7 visibility inside telecom solutions for SD-WAN, Traffic Management, Subscriber Analytics, Service Assurance, and Network Packet Brokers.

UCPE/SD-WAN VIRTUALIZATION: Showcasing Enea NFV Access software platform as part of an SD-WAN demo, which also includes efficient NETCONF management and ultra-scalable white-box uCPEs (in partnership with Advantech).

SOFTWARE-BASED LINUX ACCELERATION: Enea Accelerated Linux offers a scalable software-based Linux acceleration for Intel Xeon devices targeting 5G RAN and C-RAN.

HYBRID X86-ARM NFVI FOR VIDEO TRAFFIC OPTIMIZATION: A fully integrated solution for video traffic optimization and mobile data management - on top of a field-proven HA NFV platform running on both x86 and ARM-based hardware.

Join Enea for the Edge Mingle - a great opportunity to meet our technical experts, hold one-on-one conversations and see the demos while enjoying tapas and our signature Edge Cocktail. Monday, February 25th and Tuesday, February 26th from 5pm to 6pm CET.

Read more about Enea's presence at MWC 2019 and schedule a meeting at https://www.enea.com/about-us/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

