Enea Expands Portfolio of Applications for the 4G and 5G Mobile Core

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network solutions, embedded software and world class services, will expand both its portfolio and customer base when the acquisition of a global software business unit from Atos Convergence Creators (formerly Siemens CVC) is finalized.

With this acquisition, Enea will expand its portfolio with new cloud-ready products for the 5G mobile core, including UDM (Unified Data Management), and UDR (User Data Repository), AUSF (Authentication Server Function), and PCF (Policy Control Function). The transaction also brings products and business with a focus on PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function) and AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting) for the fourth generation of mobile networks.

In addition, the acquisition will strengthen Enea's position in the converged data layer for the fifth generation of mobile networks, a key investment area for the company. Enea is already a leader in subscriber data management with the Stratum Cloud Data Manager – an NFV-ready 5G telecom cloud database. The new acquisition adds additional products and key expertise in the data layer domain, and brings an extensive set of front-end applications that can leverage the data layer in the mobile core.

"When we announced this acquisition in December 2018, our ambition was to complete the transaction in March 2019. I am very pleased that all the pieces are coming together in time for MWC. The acquisition brings significant strategic advantages to Enea. It strengthens our overall position in the area of cloud-based subscriber data management. It extends our mobile core portfolio with key applications that will allow us to cover a larger scope in the tenders that we address. And it extends our customer base and market reach within the telecom domain", says Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO of Enea.

The acquired business is expected to operate as a business unit within Enea starting in March. Enea invites customers and partners to booth 6G10 in hall 6 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Enea's advancements in the mobile core domain.

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.

Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

