Enea Selected by TForce for Managed SD-WAN Services on uCPE

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) today announced that TForce, a company providing IT infrastructure and innovative services, is using Enea NFV Access, a pure-play virtualization and management platform for uCPE, in a new managed service offering for enterprise SD-WAN and security.

Enterprises are rapidly adopting SD-WAN to overcome complexities and network performance issues. In addition, cybersecurity is a major concern and therefore a security component must be part of any SD-WAN offering. By using uCPE (Universal Customer Premises Equipment) as the service platform, SD-WAN and security applications from different vendors can be combined onto any white box hardware to form best-of-breed solutions.

Enea NFV Access is a pure-play virtualization and management platform optimized for deployments on uCPE. It provides a compact and open virtualization layer, giving carriers and service providers the flexibility to bring their own Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) and build best-of-breed solutions. The Enea uCPE Manager provides end-to-end management and automation including Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

Thanks to a flexible and scalable uCPE design using Enea NFV Access for virtualization and management, TForce can customize its managed services offering for each enterprise and different verticals. The customer can select applications from a large VNF catalogue to fit specific requirements and preferences, and choose hardware for optimal capacity and throughput. A typical configuration includes an SD-WAN VNF, service-chained with a security VNF, as well as other types of applications. The service scales from small and mid-sized enterprises (SME) to large enterprises.

"Enterprises trust us for our reliable solutions, and with Enea as a partner, our customers' confidence has increased. Enea NFV Access provides a foundation for our managed services offering and allows us to provide cost-effective and customized solutions in line with our clients' requirements", said Mohammed Adil, Technical Director, TForce.

"We are very proud that TForce choose Enea NFV Access for their managed service offering. This validates our strategy to provide an open and flexible uCPE virtualization platform. TForce customers will benefit from a future-proof and extensible platform for enterprise networking", said Adrian Leufvén, SVP OS Business Unit, Enea.

Enea at SDN NFV World Congress: Booth C4 October 14- 17th, speaking slot on Wednesday October 16 th, 15:50 "Second Generation SD-WAN based on NFV Principles

