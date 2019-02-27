Enea's Qosmos Probe Wins Two More Cybersecurity Awards for Threat Hunting and Forensics

Cyber Defense Magazine names Enea's Qosmos Probe 2.0 most Innovative product in Forensics and most Cutting Edge product in Threat Hunting in the 2019 InfoSec Awards

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, today announced that its Qosmos® Probe 2.0, a Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) sensor, has twice been named a winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's coveted 2019 InfoSec Awards. The Qosmos Probe was named most Innovative product in the Forensics category and most Cutting Edge product in Threat Hunting.

The InfoSec awards follow other recent prestigious industry awards. The Qosmos Probe won gold for Network Traffic Analysis in the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards as well as gold for Product Excellence of the Year in the Forensics category of the Info Security Products Guide (ISPG) 2019 Global Excellence Awards.

This is the seventh year that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) has honored companies in the Information Security space through the InfoSec Awards. The awards seek innovative players with new and unique Next Generation InfoSec technologies, and recognize companies who have a compelling value proposition for their product or service. Over 3000 entries were received for this year's edition. Award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials. According to Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief of Cyber Defense Magazine, "The CDM InfoSec Awards winners are some of the most innovative and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet".

The Enea Qosmos Probe 2.0 is a Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) sensor that leverages the granular visibility of DPI to complement existing security tech stacks and significantly strengthen network threat hunting and forensics capabilities. Integrated in traditional network security solutions in large Security Operation Centers (SOCs), the Qosmos Probe is a cost-effective, flexible alternative to pre-integrated, proprietary DPI sensors. It constitutes an essential building block of a robust protection with capabilities unknown to attackers.

The Qosmos Probe helps to streamline investigations and improve time-to-threat detection by delivering context-rich, forensically relevant, detailed traffic information. It passively captures packets at high throughput, detecting applications, parsing protocols, and extracting traffic metadata. The traffic metadata is used to contextualize alerts and pinpoint key data, improving the accuracy of threat detection and reducing the number of false positives. It allows analysts to carry out more efficient investigations, resulting in faster remediation. In addition, the Qosmos Probe database uses a fraction of the storage required for full packet capture (FPC), thereby extending the time window for forensic data from weeks to days.

"We are delighted that the Qosmos Probe has been named for two more cybersecurity awards. It recognizes the contribution that our DPI sensor can make to improving threat hunting and strengthening forensic investigations in SOCs," said Jean Philippe Lion, SVP at Enea's DPI Business Unit. "The Qosmos Probe is used to complement existing cyber threat detection tools. The granular traffic visibility provided by the DPI-based sensor allows faster, more accurate detection of anomalies in network traffic and reduces the number of false positives. The probe database provides high information resolution using up to 150x less storage capacity compared to FPC."

See the Qosmos Probe in action during RSA Conference in San Francisco, 4 – 8 March 2019, at the Enea Qosmos booth, #236, in the South Expo.

For more information on the Qosmos Probe, please visit www.qosmos.com/cybersecurity/dpi-sensor-for-threat-hunting/

To see the list of the 2019 InfoSec Awards winners, go to: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine and the InfoSec Awards

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is the premier source of IT Security information, proposing over 7,000 pages of searchable online InfoSec content. It shares cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry with over 1.4 Million annual readers.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the information security space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials.

Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Enea® Element, Qosmos® and Qosmos ixEngine® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® ElementCenter, Enea® On-device Management, Enea® NFV Core, Enea® NFV Access and Qosmos® Probe are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2019.

