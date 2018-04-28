Enel Américas Announces The Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2018.

Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 20.2 billion and US$10.5 billion respectively, in 2017.