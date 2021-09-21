ENEL Announces Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities

ROME, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENEL Finance International N.V. ("ENEL" or the "Company"), a Dutch subsidiary of ENEL – Società per Azioni, a joint stock corporation incorporated in Italy (the "Guarantor"), today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (collectively, the "Offers") for up to $1.5 billion combined aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Securities") originally issued by the Company and guaranteed by the Guarantor. The Offers are subject to the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase dated September 21, 2021, as amended or supplemented (the "Offer to Purchase"), and order of priority (the "Acceptance Priority Levels" as set forth in the table below under "Acceptance Priority Level"), and are made to each registered holder of Securities (individually, a "Holder, " and collectively, the "Holders"), subject to the offering and distribution restrictions set forth therein.

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers:

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN (144A)/ CUSIP/ISIN (Reg S) Principal Amount

Outstanding Acceptance Priority

Level(1) Reference U.S.

Treasury Security Bloomberg

Reference Page(2) Fixed Spread

(basis points) Early Tender

Premium(3) 4.875% Notes due 2029 29278GAK4/

US29278GAK40

/N30707AL2/

USN30707AL22 $1,250,000,000 1 1.250% due 08/15/2031 FIT1 50 $30.00 3.625% Notes due 2027 29278GAA6/

US29278GAA67/

N30707AC2/ USN30707AC23 $2,000,000,000 2 0.750% due 08/31/2026 FIT1 55 $30.00 3.500% Notes due 2028 29278GAF5/

US29278GAF54/

N30707AG3/

USN30707AG37 $1,250,000,000 3 1.250% due 08/15/2031 FIT1 30 $30.00

(1) Subject to the Maximum Tender Amount and proration, the principal amount of each series of Securities that is purchased in the Offers will be determined in accordance with the applicable Acceptance Priority Level (in numerical priority order with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 3 being the lowest) specified in this column. (2) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Managers (as defined herein) will quote the bid side prices of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security. In the above table, "UST" denotes a U.S. Treasury Security. (3) Per $1,000 principal amount validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase.

The Offers are being made pursuant to and are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition (as defined therein). The Offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 19, 2021, unless extended by ENEL (such date and time as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"), or unless earlier terminated. Tendered Securities may be withdrawn on or prior to, but not after, 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 4, 2021 (such date and time, as may be extended with respect to any series, the "Withdrawal Deadline"), except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Holders of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 4, 2021 (the "Early Tender Deadline") and accepted for purchase will receive the applicable total consideration ("Total Consideration"), which includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of the Securities accepted for purchase (the "Early Tender Premium"). The Total Consideration for each series of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Date will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread (the "Fixed Spread") specified for the applicable series on the front cover page of this Offer to Purchase over the yield to maturity (the "Reference Yield") based on the bid side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security (the "Reference U.S. Treasury Security") specified in the table above and in the Offer to Purchase for each series of Securities, as calculated by Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities Europe SA, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on October 4, 2021 (subject to certain exceptions set forth herein, such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Price Determination Date"). Holders of Securities who validly tender their Securities following the Early Tender Deadline and on or prior to the Expiration Date will only receive the applicable Tender Offer Consideration per $1,000 principal amount of any such Securities validly tendered by such Holders that are accepted for purchase. The "Tender Offer Consideration" will equal the applicable Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium. Securities purchased in the Offers will be retired and cancelled.

In addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable, all Holders of Securities accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest rounded to the nearest cent, on such $1,000 principal amount of Securities from the last applicable interest payment date up to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date.

The settlement date for Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase is expected to be October 6, 2021, the second business day after the Early Tender Deadline (the "Early Settlement Date"). The settlement date for Securities validly tendered following the Early Tender Deadline but on or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be October 21, 2021 the second business day after the Expiration Date, assuming that the Maximum Tender Amount of Securities is not purchased on the Early Settlement Date.

Subject to the Maximum Tender Amount and proration, all Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline having a higher Acceptance Priority Level (with 1 being the highest) will be accepted before any validly tendered Securities having a lower Acceptance Priority Level (with 3 being the lowest), and all Securities validly tendered following the Early Tender Deadline having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Securities validly tendered following the Early Tender Deadline having a lower Acceptance Priority Level. If the Offers are not fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, subject to the Maximum Tender Amount and proration, Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline will be accepted for purchase in priority to other Securities validly tendered following the Early Tender Deadline even if such Securities validly tendered following the Early Tender Deadline have a higher Acceptance Priority Level than Securities validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline. The Company reserves the absolute right to increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount without extending the Early Tender Deadline or the Withdrawal Deadline, subject to compliance with applicable law. There can be no assurance that the Company will increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount.

If the Offers are fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, Holders who validly tender Securities following the Early Tender Deadline will not have any of their Securities accepted for purchase regardless of their Acceptance Priority Level.

Securities of a series may be subject to proration (as described in the Offer to Purchase) if the aggregate principal amount of the Securities of such series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn would cause the Maximum Tender Amount to be exceeded. the Company's obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, the Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions as described in the Offer to Purchase. ENEL reserves the absolute right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any and all conditions to the Offers; (ii) extend or terminate the Offers; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount without extending the Early Tender Deadline or the Withdrawal Deadline; or (iv) otherwise amend the Offers in any respect.

A beneficial owner of Securities that are held of record by a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee must contact the nominee promptly and instruct the nominee to tender such Securities on the beneficial owner's behalf prior to the Early Tender Deadline in order to receive the Total Consideration or, in the case of Securities tendered after the Early Tender Deadline, but prior to the Expiration Date, in order to have an opportunity to receive the Tender Offer Consideration as described in the Offer to Purchase. A nominee may have an earlier deadline for accepting the applicable Offers.

Information Relating to the Offers

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities Europe SA, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the dealer managers for the Offers (collectively, the "Dealer Managers"). The information agent and tender agent for the Offers is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related offering materials are available by contacting D.F. King & Co, Inc. by telephone at (866) 856-3065 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), by email at [email protected] . Questions regarding the Offers should be directed to Barclays Capital Inc., at (212) 528-7581 (collect) and (800) 438-3242 (toll free); BofA Securities Europe SA, at (980) 387-3907, (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or +33 1 877 01057 (Europe); BNP Paribas Securities Corp., at [email protected]; Citigroup Global Market Limited, at (212) 723-6106 (collect), (800) 558 3745 (toll free) or +44 20 798 68969 (Europe); Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE at, +33 1-42-12-15-47 (Europe); HSBC Bank plc, at (212) 525-5552 (collect), (888) HSBC-4LM (toll free) or +44 20 7992 6237 (Europe); J.P. Morgan, Liability Management Group, at (212) 834-3424 (collect) and (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or +44 207 134 2468 (Europe); or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, at (212) 761-1057 and (800) 624-1808 (toll free).

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any securities. The solicitation of offers to sell the Securities is only being made pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Offers are not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of ENEL or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors or similar governing bodies, the Dealer Managers, the information and tender agent or the applicable trustee is making any recommendation as to whether or not holders should tender their Securities in connection with the Offers, and neither ENEL nor any other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation.

OFFER RESTRICTIONS

The Offers do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Securities (and offers to sell will not be accepted from the holders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities or other laws require the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer or similar and any of the Dealer Managers or any of the Dealer Manager's respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offers shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Company in such jurisdiction.

Each holder participating in the Offers will be deemed to give certain representations in respect of the jurisdictions referred to above and generally as set out in the Offer to Purchase. Any tender of Securities pursuant to the Offer to Purchase from a holder that is unable to make these representations will be rejected. Each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and D.F. King & Co. reserves the right, in its absolute discretion (and without prejudice to the relevant holder's responsibility for the representations made by it), to investigate in relation to any tender of Securities, whether any such representation given by a holder is correct and, if such investigation is undertaken and as a result the Company determines (for any reason) that such representation is not correct, such offer to sell will be rejected.

The Company and its affiliates expressly reserve the right at any time or from time to time following completion or termination of the Offers, to purchase or exchange or offer to purchase or exchange Securities or to issue an invitation to submit offers to sell Securities (including, without limitation, those tendered pursuant to the Offers but not accepted for purchase) through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers or otherwise, in each case on terms that may be more or less favorable than those contemplated by the Offers. In addition, the Company also reserves the right to issue new debt securities from time to time, including during the term of the Offers.

European Economic Area ("EEA")

The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers does not constitute an offer of securities to the public for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") and accordingly the requirement to produce a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation does not apply to the Offers.

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and such other documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of the Offer to Purchase and such other documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that they are only being distributed to and are only directed at persons to whom they can lawfully be circulated outside the United Kingdom or to: (i) persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order")); (ii) persons falling within Article 43 of the Order; or (iii) any other persons to whom the Offer to Purchase and such other documents and/or materials may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement and the Offer to Purchase and such documents and/or materials are directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement and the Offer to Purchase relate is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers does not constitute an offer of securities to the public for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA) (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") and accordingly the requirement to produce a prospectus under the UK Prospectus Regulation does not apply to the Offers.

Belgium

Neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offers have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autorité des services et marchés financiers / Autoriteit voor financiële diensten en markten) and, accordingly, the Offers may not be made in Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the Offers may not be advertised and the Offers will not be extended, and neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offers (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) have been or shall be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation, acting on their own account. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase have been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Offers. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement and the Offer to Purchase may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person in Belgium.

France

This announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or offering materials relating to the Offers may not be distributed in the Republic of France except to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase have not been and will not be submitted for clearance to the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Italy

None of the Offers, this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Offers has been or will be submitted to the clearance procedure of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB"), pursuant to applicable Italian laws and regulations.

The Offers are being carried out in the Republic of Italy ("Italy") as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"). The Offers are also being carried out in compliance with article 35-bis, paragraph 7 of the Issuers' Regulation.

Holders or beneficial owners of the Securities located in Italy can tender the Securities through authorized persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of February 15, 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Securities and the Offers.

About ENEL – Società per Azioni

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the world's power and gas markets, with a particular focus on Europe and South America. It manages a highly diverse network of power plants: hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, solar and other renewable sources. Press releases and financial information of ENEL/ENEL S.p.A. are available at www.enel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The Company and its representatives may from time to time make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in this release. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "forecast," "projected," "guidance," "outlook," "looking ahead," and other words of similar meaning. All statements that address our future operating performance or events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. ENEL Finance International N.V.

