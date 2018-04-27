Enel Chile Announces The Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC), announced today that its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27th, 2018.
Enel Chile is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A. and Enel Distribución Chile S.A. respectively. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were Ch$ 5,695 billion (US$ 9.3 billion1) and Ch$ 2,529 billion (US$ 3.9 billion2) respectively, in 2017.
The document is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enelchile.cl in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.
(1) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of Ch$ 614.75 per U.S. dollar, as of December 31, 2017.
(2) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate of Ch$ 649.11 per U.S. dollar of 2017 results.
