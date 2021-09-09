Enel North America and Kraft Sports + Entertainment welcome fans back to a more sustainable sporting experience at Gillette Stadium.

" Through Enel's partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment we are helping to bring a more sustainable entertainment experience to guests at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place alike , showing that sustainability and sport go hand-in-hand," said Enrico Viale, Head of Enel North America. " From renewable energy to electric vehicle charging and emissions reduction services and solutions, Enel's partnership with Kraft demonstrates the positive impact and outcomes of an integrated, sustainable energy strategy ."

"Kraft Sport Sports + Entertainment has made increased sustainability a top priority since the creation of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, and it remains one today," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Enel as we look to further these efforts through renewable energy credits and provide Patriot and Revolution fans with the most sustainable sporting and entertainment experience possible."

Since 2017, Enel has helped Kraft Sports + Entertainment execute on its sustainable energy strategy. Through Enel's advanced energy services business Enel X, the company is providing the Kraft Group with an integrated energy strategy to reduce the overall energy consumption at Gillette Stadium, while maximizing opportunities for energy cost savings and revenue generation, and supporting the reliability of the local electric grid during periods of peak demand. As part of this strategy, Gillette Stadium is enrolled in Enel X's demand response program in Massachusetts, helping to meet the grid's needs during peak demand periods, such as the recent heat waves that the region experienced, while providing the stadium with payments for powering down non-essential areas when needed.

Additionally, in 2019 Enel X also installed and began operating 50 of its JuiceBox Pro electric vehicle smart charging stations throughout Patriot Place; further supporting Kraft Sports + Entertainment's goal to make Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place a more eco-friendly environment for both guests and workers alike. The JuiceBox Pro smart charging station, powered by JuiceNet software, provides visitors to Patriot Place with access to a grid-connected smart charging solution free of charge. The JuiceNet platform monitors historical charging patterns, acquires real-time input and signals from the electric grid to aggregate and manage charging station demand, allowing Kraft Sports + Entertainment to support the local utility's peak electricity demand management by charging vehicles at times when electricity costs are lower and renewable energy is most available.

The Kraft Group is focused on implementing sustainability in all of its businesses on a daily basis. In its sports and entertainment operations, the Kraft Group aims to minimize the environmental impact of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, as evidenced throughout its conception, construction and day-to-day operation, all focused on long-term sustainability, energy efficiency and ecosystem management. Working with Enel, the Kraft Group will further its sustainable practices through renewable energy commitments and advanced energy solutions.

Massachusetts is home to the North American headquarters of Enel North America with offices in Boston's Seaport district and Andover. This partnership with the Kraft Group is the latest demonstration of Enel's increased commitment to the local clean energy economy and enabling the New England business community to achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals. Over the last year, Enel has announced a number of new partnerships with Massachusetts businesses including Wellington Management, HP Hood, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the University of Massachusetts Boston, Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority, Biogen Inc. and Merchants Fleet.

About Enel North America

Enel North America is part of the Enel Group, a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with more than 89 GW of installed capacity. The Group brings energy to around 70 million homes and businesses and has the largest global customer base. Enel's renewables arm Enel Green Power is the world's largest renewable private player, with around 50 GW of wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower plants installed globally. Enel is a recognized leader in sustainable energy and is consistently named one of Fortune Magazine's "Companies that are Changing the World."

Enel North America operates in the US and Canada through three companies: Enel Green Power North America, Enel X North America and Enel Energy and Commodity Management. Enel Green Power North America is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants with a presence in 15 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 60 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.7 GW powered by wind, geothermal and solar energy making it the fifth largest owner and operator of renewable energy in the US. Enel X in North America has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites, representing approximately $10.5B in energy spend under management, approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity and over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract. Enel X is revolutionizing the EV charging market with its smart charging solutions deploying over 70,000 charging stations in the US. Enel Energy and Commodity Management maximizes the integrated energy margin, supporting all lines of business in the region, through the optimization and dispatching of the generation fleet in the US and Canada and the trading of related energy, services and commodities.

www.enel.com | www.enelx.com | www.enelgreenpower.com

About Kraft Sports + Entertainment:

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the Kraft Group's sports, entertainment and event management division, is comprised of Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Boston Uprising, Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR) and Patriot Place. The Kraft Group has been promoting and delivering world-class events to New England for more than a quarter century. From the biggest names in musical entertainment to international soccer matches, the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, NCAA athletics and motor sports, the Kraft Group annually hosts a diverse variety of sporting and entertainment events.

