Enel North America Partners with Arcus Power for Advanced Energy Management

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Arcus Power, an energy intelligence company, has partnered with Enel North America, part of global demand response leader Enel, for advanced, holistic energy cost management solutions. Enel will integrate Arcus' Pwrstream tool into its demand response offering, improving energy management for corporations with large energy demands by decreasing energy spend and optimizing demand response participation. It will help these customers' bidding strategies, demand response activities, and operational efficiency during peak price periods and market volatility.

View PDF Energy market volatility is affecting how large organizations plan and manage their energy use. Today, Enel announces our demand response offering will integrate Pwrstream, an @Arcus Power Corp software that provide real-time analytics on energy costs that leads to better real-time energy management decisions. It offers new market intelligence that will unlock the full power of demand response for our customers (CNW Group/ARCUS Power)

Large-scale energy consumers are increasingly challenged by power market fluctuations and rising operational costs due to high electricity consumption. Added competition, inflation, and regulatory changes make these headwinds increasingly challenging. However, this presents an opportunity. Many corporations have the potential for demand response participation due to flexible operations and adjustable energy usage. With the right tools like Pwrstream, these businesses can also utilize their energy flexibility to drive meaningful cost savings in addition to demand response, increasing their net benefit.

Pwrstream is a solution to these challenges, providing real-time forecasts of energy prices, coincident peaks, and demand response optimization. This tool helps companies understand the energy market dynamics and how it impacts their operations and resulting profitability, allowing for better decision-making.

"The real challenge is that many vendors are offering multiple services that are in competition with one another," said Dan Erhardt, Founder and CEO at Arcus Power. "This strategic partnership is breaking down these barriers by providing a holistic view of managing energy costs, which not only benefits the end consumer's energy efficiencies but also the grid."

Industries such as mining, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, and transportation, with substantial energy demands, stand to derive significant benefits from Pwrstream. This tool allows them to leverage and optimize their energy flexibility, driving impactful changes and improving their profitability.

"Flexible loads and distributed energy resources are no longer just participating in emergency demand response, but they also want to optimize their energy earnings and costs across all opportunities, leveraging the full value stack," said Molly Jerrard, head of demand response at Enel North America. "Enel serves as a one-stop shop for customers to most effectively manage their flexibility, and the insights driven by the Pwrstream platform offer further optimization by adding in sophisticated load and price forecasting for customers."

Pwrstream enables operational and financial leaders to make proactive, informed decisions about their energy usage. It provides comprehensive energy data, analytics, and forecasting, supports effective curtailment strategies, automates energy management, and reduces costs. By eliminating the need for multiple internal data streams, Pwrstream improves the accuracy of energy trading decisions, saving time and resources.

Through this partnership, Enel North America is integrating Pwrstream into its demand response offerings. This will deliver real-time, actionable insights and provide customers with a comprehensive approach to not only generate revenue but also address the full scope of their energy bill. Pwrstream enables companies to manage their energy assets effectively, reduce consumption during peak times, avoid high energy costs, and benefit from demand response incentives.

Additionally, Pwrstream allows for anticipating price changes, minimizing operational risks, and maximizing net revenue benefits. It also helps reduce tariff charges and provides daily analyst reports, giving insights into key drivers of electricity prices and market trends.

For more information or to request a Pwrstream demo, contact us today.

About Arcus Power Arcus is an energy market intelligence company trusted by Global Utilities, Fortune 500 companies, cities, small manufacturers, and power generators alike. Arcus supports microgrids and commercial & industrial customers to reduce their operating costs and lower their carbon footprint. Our SaaS solutions include; a customizable platform for streaming historic and real-time energy market data and analytics on one of North America's largest power market databases, predictive tools for cost management that dynamically optimize demand response, energy price & coincident peaks with operations and cost decision support tools for environmental and sustainability mandates, utilizing dynamic tracking & forecasting of the grid and onsite emissions. Uniquely differentiating Arcus is our proprietary technology that allows us to tailor our systems to the unique operational needs and economic demands of our clientele. For more information, visit arcuspower.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and YouTube to learn more.

SOURCE ARCUS Power