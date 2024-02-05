Enel S.p.A. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

This report provides insight into Enel S.p.A's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Enel S.p.A. (Enel) is an integrated electricity and gas company that produces, distributes, and trades electricity and natural gas. The group generates electricity using diverse sources of energy such as nuclear, renewables, oil and gas turbines, coal, and gas combined cycle. It is also digitizing electricity grids in emerging markets. In partnership with research centers, scientific institutions, and universities, Enel develops technologies and solutions for improving energy efficiency, distributed generation, and integrating renewable sources. The company has an operational presence in Europe and other global markets.

Enel Green Power founded the Passo Martino Innovation Lab to introduce new solutions that can combine the power of renewable technologies with big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Enel launched its first startup accelerator program in Israel. The accelerator is focused on promoting the technologies for its sustainable energy business.

Enel X and Mastercard Europe under their on-going Joint Venture launched the FinSec Innovation Lab that collaborates with financial technology and cybersecurity startups by providing them with technical infrastructure, knowledge, and expertise to perform innovations in fintech and cybersecurity for the payments and energy ecosystem globally.

Scope

  • Enel is leveraging machine learning and computer vision to automate the inspection of its electricity distribution network, covering 2.3 million kilometers of infrastructure.
  • Enel introduced Enel X Way, a global business line dedicated to smart electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solutions. Enel X Way focuses exclusively on developing EV charging solutions and services to drive the adoption of EVs across various sectors.
  • Enel Grids developed a new design concept called 'Enel Box' for secondary substations, making them more sustainable and integrated into urban environments.
  • Enel Grids implemented a digital twin on the metaverse architecture, enabling use cases like 3-D representation for remote assistance, virtual safety assistance, and training. In the future, Enel Grids aims to create a system of systems to support collaborative secondary substation solutions.
  • Enel announced its plan to open Enel Innovation Hubs & Labs global network.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership and Acquisitions Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • ABB
  • Toyota
  • Mastercard
  • yousave
  • Bosch
  • Mercatus
  • indigo.ai
  • tata power
  • Accenture
  • Viva
  • Tritium

