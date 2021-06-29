Enel X Collaborates With Biogen To Electrify Take-home Vehicle Fleet In North America

According to the IEA , private sector demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles has accelerated the market for EVs. Through the collaboration, Biogen will provide employees with Enel X JuiceBox smart home charging stations, offering employees the convenience to charge company EVs at home, where more than 80% of EV charging typically takes place.

Enel X is providing Biogen with a turnkey fleet management solution, including JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNet Fleet IoT software to manage the electric fleet through optimized charging times, and remote access control for station monitoring, as well as real-time monitoring and reporting. This will provide Biogen with the cleanest charging option for its take-home fleet, reduce Biogen's fleet operating costs over the lifetime of the EVs, and help balance the grid by utilizing off-peak charging, which generates bill savings for the customer and reduces strain on the grid during peak periods. Additionally, Biogen is providing its take-home fleet drivers with Enel X's JuiceEco, to match the energy consumed by each EV during charging with carbon-free electricity.

"Many of the world's largest companies are embracing the next major evolution in sustainability commitments by electrifying their fleets," said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of e-Mobility, Enel X North America. "Enel X is expanding take-home fleet solutions for Fortune 1000 companies as they pursue decarbonization strategies. Our relationship with Biogen will play a significant role in helping the company meet its electrification commitments, reduce emissions and deliver cost savings."

After achieving carbon neutrality in 2014, Biogen was the first Fortune 500 company to commit to fully decarbonize its operations by 2040 as part of Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives™, its $250 million initiative to eliminate emissions and improve public health. Biogen was the first U.S. biotech company to join the Business Ambition for 1.5C, with ambitious Science Based Targets initiative approved goals. Electrifying Biogen's fleet of over 1,000 electric vehicles around the world will represent emissions reductions of at least 7,000 pounds CO 2 per EV per year.

"With this collaboration, we are following the science, which clearly shows an urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, and are also seeking an opportunity to promote public health by eliminating vehicle emissions. We hope to advance both those goals through our work with Enel X to electrify our commercial vehicles, which is an important milestone in Biogen's commitment to go fossil fuel free," said Jennifer Wright, Director of Environmental Sustainability at Biogen. "Enel X shares our vision of decarbonization and offers solutions that allow us to advance that vision."

Both Enel X and Biogen share commitments to 100% fleet electrification with aggressive targets. Enel, the parent company of Enel X, is committed to achieving complete decarbonization by 2050. Enel has outlined clear objectives certified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) around occupational health, sustainable supply chain, governance structure and environmental management.

Today's news follows Enel X's May announcement of a partnership with the Martha's Vineyard Transit Authority on a new solar and battery storage microgrid that will power an all-electric public transportation bus fleet for the island. Additionally, in September Enel X, with support from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center announced a project with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to support the electrification of public bus fleets for the MBTA.

