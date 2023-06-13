Enel X Way Will Support NACS EV Charging Connectors in North America Across its Product Line

To ensure broad electric vehicle adoption and compatibility in a growing market, Enel X Way will soon offer North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector options, in addition to Combined Charging System (CCS) and J1772 ports, across its product line.

SAN CARLOS, Calif. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 185,000 electric vehicle (EV) charge ports sold in the U.S. and Canada to date, Enel X Way today announced plans to provide the North American Charging Standard (NACS) as a connector option for its Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations. The company will continue to provide leading charging products for Combined Charging System (CCS) and J1772 ports as well to ensure broad EV adoption and compatibility.

Enel X Way remains fully committed to supporting the transition to electrification for all transportation types and simplifying the charging experience by providing best-in-class charging products for EV drivers, businesses and government.

Enel X Way will offer an NACS connector option for its flagship product, the JuiceBox, and its DC fast chargers. For customers with Enel X Way DC fast chargers already in service, kits to retrofit some of the existing DC charging station models are also expected to be made available.

Enel X Way is a subsidiary company of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, and is dedicated to electric mobility. Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages over 500,000 public and private charging ports worldwide and over 185,000 in North America, both directly and through roaming agreements and joint ventures. As a global platform for e-Mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience and enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "best EV charger overall" by CNET, Car and Driver, Popular Mechanics, and Road & Track. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

