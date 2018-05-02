EnerBlu Completes Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Lexington, Kentucky

"It is official: EnerBlu is firmly planted in our new home and proud to be part of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky," enthused EnerBlu Executive Chairman Michael Weber. "This is a very exciting time for us. To be able to conduct new-energy global business from a region long regarded as the Energy Capital of the United States is simply staggering to me. The EnerBlu family is energized and ready to go to work in leading the way in producing innovative technologies and products that create reliable power delivery systems for sustainable energy solutions around the globe. In fact, by the end of the month, we will be making a major announcement regarding our first official global project as a Kentucky company."

The new EnerBlu offices are located entirely on the 21st floor of the Lexington Financial Center. The 410-foot, 31-story structure, known locally as the "Big Blue Building", is the tallest building in Kentucky outside of Louisville and is downtown Lexington's identifying symbol.

"With the relocation of our headquarters to Lexington now complete, we are focusing efforts on establishing both our R&D facility in Lexington and Energy Innovation Park in Pikeville, KY," commented Daniel Elliott, EnerBlu president and CEO. "Geotechnical work continues and is progressing on schedule. We are close to awarding the prime contractor for the manufacturing campus project, which will employ up to 875 workers, including engineers and chemists with BS or advanced degrees."

EnerBlu was previously headquartered in Riverside, CA, where it maintains an engineering center used to support product development and west coast sales.

EnerBlu is a leader in new energy, bringing innovative power technologies and products to organizations worldwide. EnerBlu's customers are government, military and commercial organizations that are looking for sustainable energy solutions that deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. From its proprietary eLTO™ battery technology that is the cornerstone of its ePowerProducts™ division, to the eGridServices™ division that delivers micro grid and power grid services worldwide and its eTransport™ division that produces commercial electric vehicles, the EnerBlu team passionately embraces the challenge of impacting society today with smart and clean power on a global scale. For more information, visit: https://www.enerblu.energy.

