EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

DENVER, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. is pleased to announce that Chris Wright, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, will be the lunch keynote speaker on Monday, August 19, 2024, at EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference. For the past 29 years, EnerCom Denver has been the largest independent investor conference for the global oil and gas industry and broadening energy industry that is open to all energy companies, investors, and professionals to participate. This year's conference will occur August 18-21, 2024, at The Westin Denver Downtown.

About Chris Wright

Chris Wright is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy. He is a self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur and a dedicated humanitarian on a mission to better human lives. This passion has inspired a career in energy working not only in oil and gas, but fusion, solar, and geothermal. Chris completed an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering at MIT and graduate work in Electrical Engineering at both UC Berkeley and MIT. On top of his role with Liberty Energy, he serves on the board of numerous organizations and nonprofits. Chris grew up and currently lives in Colorado with his wife, Liz. He is a passionate father, skier, cyclist, climber, and outdoor enthusiast.

The complete schedule of presenters and events can be found on the conference website (presenters, days, and times are subject to change). New presenters continue to be added to the schedule.

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network and listen to senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how they are creating value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 18 - 21, 2024. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 18th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. The EnerCom Denver Golf Tournament -- a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education -- requires a $150 donation to participate. The tournament is sponsored by the conference Global Sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI).

Formal presentations and meetings will be held Monday, August 19th through Wednesday, August 21st.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown. We highly encourage attendees to book hotel rooms under the EnerCom group block, as space is limited.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional, private equity, hedge fund investors, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver throughout the conference.

Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event at no cost through the conference website. Other conference registration classifications are available for a fee.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has been a trusted advisor to the global energy industry, working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationallyrecognized strategic communications and management consultancy that advises companies on, investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell.com

Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. mobiusriskgroup.com

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Haynes Boone is an energy-focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the energy industry, including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors as well as power and renewables. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders, and private equity firms with some of their most complex and significant transactions and disputes in recent years. The firm's nearly 700 lawyers practice across 19 global offices located in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai. The 2023 Chambers USA Legal Guide ranked 31 different firm practice areas, and in 2024, Haynes Boone became the first Am Law 100 firm to ever earn a Gold-level Bell Seal from Mental Health America. The U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2023 survey ranked Haynes Boone in National Tier 1 in Oil & Gas Law. haynesboone.com

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates' in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets, and make a difference. IMA Corp.

