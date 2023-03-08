EnerCom Announces Lineup of Top Independent Energy Companies for EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment and ESG Conference April 18-19, 2023

EnerCom Publishes Preliminary Presentation and Event Schedule on EnerCom Dallas Website at www.enercomdallas.com.

Investor registration is open for EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit conference featuring a broad group of public and private oil and gas companies and innovative start-up company presentations.

Limited Presentation Opportunities Still Available for E&P, Midstream, OFS Companies and promising start-up energy and technology companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

DENVER, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. has published the preliminary presentation schedule and conference events for the EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment & ESG Conference + The Energy Venture Investment Summit, April 18-19, 2023 at Hotel Crescent Court, Uptown Dallas.

EnerCom Dallas is an energy-focused investment conference that provides institutional investors the opportunity to hear investor presentation from the top independent producers, midstream and oilfield service companies and meet their management teams to discuss their plans to drive development, fund operations and return value to shareholders in 2023.

"We are pleased to once again bring investment professionals together and provide a forum to hear leading independent energy companies discuss their 2023 outlooks and strategies," said Blanca Andrus, Chairwoman and CFO of EnerCom. "This year's lineup consists of a broad spectrum of oil and gas producers, service companies, energy transition leaders from public, private, U.S. and Internationally based companies. EnerCom remains at the forefront of the energy discussions with our clients and we look forward to further facilitating this dialogue at our Dallas conference."

Added to the EnerCom Dallas line up this year is The Energy Venture Investment Summit featuring quick-pitch investment sessions from promising start-up energy and technology companies focused on innovation and operations in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

For the investment community, the EnerCom Dallas conference provides in-person access to oil and gas company senior leadership. The two-day event allows investors to set one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Registration for all qualified investors is no cost and company meetings are limited to buyside principals, portfolio managers, CIOs and securities analysts.

Company lineup as of March 8, 2023 includes:

EnerCom is confirming additional presenting companies to the lineup daily. The complete schedule of presenters can be found on the conference website (presenters, days, times are subject to change).

EnerCom Dallas follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format followed by a 50-minute Q&A opportunity in a separate breakout room. Additionally, the conference offers one-on-one meeting opportunities for investors to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight presentations delivered by leading energy analysts and strategists. The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas will provide invited start-up companies a venue to give a thirteen-minute presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings as requested by investors.

There is no cost to attend EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas for qualified investors. Investors are encouraged to register at www.enercomdallas.com.

All presentations at the event will be webcast live and recorded for replay on the EnerCom Dallas website and EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform as well as distributed in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter.

The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas is sponsored by SixLab by Studio X, an accelerator program committed to investing in early-stage startups dedicated to finding new ways to accelerate energy innovation; Haynes Boone, LLP, an energy focused corporate law firm and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering.

In 2022, The Energy Venture Investment Summit featured investment pitches on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production and storage, solar technology, rare-earth minerals testing technology, and treatments to optimize oil and gas operations and resource production.

EnerCom has built a reputation over the past 27 years for hosting industry-leading investor events that constructively bring together capital markets and good investment ideas. In addition to EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit, EnerCom will be hosting the 28th annual EnerCom Denver energy investment conference on August 13-16, 2023.

Conference Dates: April 18th and 19th, 2023.

Venue: Hotel Crescent Court, 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201, (214) 871.3200 (and webcast live on the conference website).

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, trust officers, high net worth investors, commercial energy bankers and other energy industry professionals are encouraged to attend. Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event at no cost through the conference website. Other conference registration classifications are also available for a fee. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, the conference registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast and lunch.

Conference Format and Details: Modeled after the world-class EnerCom Denver event, the EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities.

Companies presenting in The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas will give thirteen-minute presentations.

Presenter Inquiries: Companies interested in presenting at EnerCom Dallas can contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected]. EnerCom is accepting applications from start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental sustainability and carbon solutions to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas. Interested companies can contact Dan Genovese at [email protected] for complete application details; space is limited.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Qualified investors can request one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the conference website. Meetings are limited to institutional investors, buyside principals, portfolio managers, CIOs and securities analysts. EnerCom will announce when one-on-one meeting requests are available for investor scheduling requests. EnerCom can work in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Please contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected] with questions regarding One-on-One meetings.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at [email protected] or (303) 296.8834 x246.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications.

In addition to EnerCom Dallas and The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas, EnerCom will be hosting the 28th annual EnerCom Denver energy investment conference on August 13-16, 2023.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Event Sponsors Include:

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services.

For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com.

About BDO

BDO delivers assurance, tax, and financial advisory services to clients throughout the country and around the globe. We offer numerous industry-specific practices, world-class resources, and an unparalleled commitment to meeting our clients' needs. We currently serve more than 400 publicly traded domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

About Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. For more information, please visit: www.mobiusriskgroup.com.

About Haynes Boone

Haynes Boone, LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Lawyers from our Denver office and 15 other offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent private and public oil and gas companies, financial institutions, investment funds and other investors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. The BTI Industry Power Rankings, published by BTI Consulting Group, Inc., named Haynes Boone a "Leading Recommended" firm for the energy industry in 2017, ranking our firm among the top three percent of all law firms. For more information, please visit www.haynesboone.com.

About Moss Adams

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity.

With more than 3,400 professionals and staff across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, we work with many of the world's most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development - from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition.

For more information, please visit www.MossAdams.com

About SixLab by Studio X

In a world that demands smarter and more efficient solutions, the energy industry must evolve. We need new ideas, new ways of working and to continue exploring new opportunities to power a sustainable and collaborative future.

Meet SixLab by Studio X, an Accelerator Program committed to investing in early-stage startups dedicated to finding new ways to accelerate energy innovation. SixLab by Studio X provides access to world-class mentorship, resources, and facilities, to help shape the future of energy. Real Experts. Real Feedback. Real Results. Learn more at: SixLab by Studio X

About Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines is a public university focused on science and engineering, dedicated to educating and inspiring students, advancing knowledge, and innovating to address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Colorado School of Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications, at 303-273-3361 or [email protected].

About Oil and Gas 360®

Oil & Gas 360.com is a leading source of news, information, analysis, and opinion from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macroeconomic analysis that impact our industry. Our goal with OAG360 is to be a trusted source of information and analysis for:

Portfolio managers

Equity research analysts

Private equity capital

Private investors

Oil & gas executives and professionals

Government officials

