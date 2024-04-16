EnerCom is Pleased to Announce that Registration is Now Open for the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference featuring a broad group of public and private energy companies at www.enercomdenver.com

EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference celebrates 29 years of bringing together the broader energy sector, including companies, investors, analysts, and key industry leaders to Denver, August 18–21, 2024

A robust list of companies has confirmed their participation and additional companies are being added daily

Presentation opportunities are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, and Energy Transition companies

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. announced today that registration is open for EnerCom Denver- The Energy Investment Conference. Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs, and other investment community and industry professionals are encouraged to register now for the conference, which will take place August 18–21, 2024, at the Westin Denver Downtown.

For the past 29 years, EnerCom Denver has been the largest independent investor conference for the global oil and gas industry and broadening energy industry that is open to all energy companies, investors, and professionals to participate. EnerCom Denver has been the go-to energy conference offering investment professionals the unparalleled opportunity to listen to the world's leading executive management teams outline their investment strategies and share their plans to drive development, fund operations, generate cash flow, and return value to stakeholders. In addition, the conference provides industry professionals with a venue to learn about important topics currently affecting the global energy industry.

Held at The Westin Denver Downtown, EnerCom Denver annually hosts an in-person audience of more than 1,200 attendees, including industry professionals, institutional and retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, family office investors, venture capital funds, and private equity funds. In addition, the conference live webcast reaches a large global audience of virtual attendees. Attendees can expect to hear presentations from more than 70 companies, featuring public and private oil and gas and energy transition companies with operations worldwide along with panel discussions touching on current energy topics.

For the investment community, the EnerCom Denver conference provides top-level access to oil and gas company executive management teams. The four-day conference allows institutional investors unparalleled access and networking opportunities, including one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Meetings are limited to buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the conference at no cost.

Presenting company lineup as of April 16, 2024, includes:

The complete schedule of presenters and events can be found on the conference website (presenters, days, and times are subject to change). New presenters continue to be added to the schedule.

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network and listen to senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how they are building value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 18 - 21, 2024. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 18th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. The annual EnerCom Denver Golf Tournament is a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education and requires a $150 donation to participate. The tournament is sponsored by conference Global Sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI).

Formal presentations and meetings will be held Monday, August 19th through Wednesday, August 21st.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown. We highly encourage attendees to book hotel rooms under the EnerCom group block, as space is limited.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional, private equity, and hedge fund investors, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver throughout the conference.

Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event at no cost through the conference website. Other conference registration classifications are also available for a fee.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, the conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

Presenter Inquiries: Companies interested in presenting at EnerCom Denver can contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected] .

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Qualified investors can request one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the conference website. EnerCom will announce when one-on-one meeting requests are available for investor scheduling requests. Meetings are limited to institutional investors, buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. EnerCom can work in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Please contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected] with questions regarding one-on-one meetings.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at [email protected] or (303) 296.8834 x246.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has a rich history in strategic communications working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell.com

Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. mobiusriskgroup.com

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Haynes Boone is an energy focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders, and private equity firms complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. With more than 600 lawyers in offices in Texas, New York, California, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City, and Shanghai, Haynes Boone is ranked among the nation's most recommended law firms by general counsel for client service according to BTI Consulting Group's "Most Recommended Law Firms 2021" report. Also, the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2022 survey ranked Haynes Boone in National Tier 1 in Oil & Gas Law. haynesboone.com

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets and make a difference. IMA Corp.

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.