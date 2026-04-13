EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference featuring a broad group of public and private energy companies

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence

DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. ("EnerCom") today announced that registration is now open for its 31st annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown. EnerCom Denver is the largest independent investor conference for the global oil and gas and broader energy industry, open to all energy companies, investors, and professionals. Mark your calendar as EnerCom once again hosts the energy sector, including public and private companies, investors, analysts, and industry leaders.

The go-to energy conference, EnerCom Denver offers investment professionals the opportunity to hear from the world's leading executive management teams as they outline their investment strategies. In addition, EnerCom Denver provides industry professionals a venue to learn about important topics affecting the global energy industry.

Held at The Westin Denver Downtown, EnerCom Denver annually hosts an in-person audience of more than 1,000 attendees, including industry professionals, institutional investors, family office investors, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, and private equity funds. In addition, the conference live webcast reaches a global audience of virtual attendees. Conference attendees can expect to hear presentations from more than 70 companies, including public and private oil and gas, oil service and equipment, midstream, royalty, nuclear, and energy transition companies with operations worldwide, as well as panel discussions on current energy topics.

For the investment community, the EnerCom Denver conference provides top-level access to oil and gas company executive management teams. The three-day conference provides investors with unparalleled access to the C-suite, including one-on-one meetings and breakout Q&A sessions. Meetings are limited to buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. Qualified investment professionals may register for the conference at no cost.

EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference kicks off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, August 17th at Colorado National Golf Club. The golf event is sponsored by global sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, and EnerCom. The tournament is a significant fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education. By participating in the charity golf tournament ($150 donation per golfer), you directly help create inclusive college opportunities in Colorado for students with intellectual disabilities, fostering their academic growth, social development, and career advancement. Your participation makes a real difference.

In addition to the Charity Golf Tournament, EnerCom Denver will host its Monday Welcome Mixer cocktail reception at the Westin following the tournament. The reception brings attendees together for an evening of networking with industry peers and executives, complemented by appetizers, drinks, and live music.

Tuesday evening's Casino Night networking event features a professionally hosted casino experience with poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps tables using "fun money" (no cash value). The event will also include a charity poker tournament, along with food, drinks, and entertainment, and is open to all registered attendees.

Companies interested in presenting or sponsorship opportunities at EnerCom Denver can contact Blanca Andrus at [email protected] (303) 296-8834 x246.

Presenting company lineup as of April 13, 2026, includes:

Companies continue to be added to the lineup.

Conference Overview

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network, hear from senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain, update investors on their operational and financial strategies, and learn how they create value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 17–19, 2026. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday morning, August 17th, at Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colorado. Benefitting IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education, the Golf Tournament requires a $150 charity donation to participate. The welcome reception and early registration will be held on Monday evening at the Westin. Formal presentations and meetings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, private equity, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has been a trusted advisor to the global energy industry, working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized strategic communications and management consultancy that advises companies on investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, fractional/interim CFO advisory, marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call (303) 296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell.com

ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service financial services provider for key industries. Backed by ATB Financial, a leading financial institution with $62.0 billion in assets, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

atbcm.atb.com

CAC, Part of the Baldwin Group

CAC is now part of The Baldwin Group. We are stronger together. Together we deliver more specialization, more capabilities, and deeper expertise to our clients. As one, we magnify each other's strengths, unlocking the power of CAC's industry and product expertise through The Baldwin Group's infrastructure and people-powered national distribution network. Our clients now have access to a full suite of risk management tools from one team, one relationship, and one complete platform of solutions with market-leading client service. Our combined organization now serves clients across retail, specialty, reinsurance (including London and Bermuda markets), and MGA platforms.

cacgroup.com

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker, defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets, and make a difference. www.imacorp.com

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.