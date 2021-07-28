EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® Brings a Broad Group of Public and Private Energy Companies, Energy Analysts, Industry Leaders and Investors to Denver, August 15-18, 2021

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for The Oil & Gas Conference® which will take place Aug. 15-18, 2021, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel.

The event is EnerCom's 26th annual Denver investment conference. At this year's conference, C-level leadership of leading energy companies will present their plans for drilling and completing wells, discuss well results and capital efficiency, and estimate capital expenditures and production for the balance of 2021 and into 2022. The current daily schedule of presenters is posted on the conference website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). EnerCom is adding to the line-up daily.

"We are excited to bring the energy and investment communities together again in Denver this August," said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. "This year's event will mark our 26th anniversary and will play host to management teams and capital partners from around the globe, all engaged in the important discussion surrounding the future of the energy sector."

Presenting companies represent oil and gas operations in all of North America's shale basins, Latin America's conventional oil plays, the Gulf of Mexico and other international oil and gas plays. The EnerCom conference is a convenient way for portfolio managers and analysts to see approximately 80+ oil and gas companies together at a single venue where informal networking and one-on-one access to company management is part of the conference experience.





A sample of the 80+ companies that are scheduled to present Aug. 15-18, 2021 include:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States . Northern is the largest publicly traded non-operated exploration and production company.

(NYSE American: NOG) Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within . Northern is the largest publicly traded non-operated exploration and production company. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas .

(NYSE: ESTE) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west and the Eagle Ford Trend of south . W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) - W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

(NYSE: WTI) - W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE American: GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador . The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio.

(NYSE American: GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in and . The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in and and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) - Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States . The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.

(NYSE: ICD) - Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in . The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) - HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas , focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas .

Online Registration is Open for EnerCom's 26TH Annual The Oil & Gas Conference®: Buyside investors and oil and gas company professionals may register for the event through the conference website registration page.

The EnerCom conference forum fosters healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference.

Conference Sponsors: Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 26 include: Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Moss Adams LLP, Enverus, Bloomberg, CAC Specialty, Haynes and Boone, LLP, SMBC, Rystad Energy, MUFG, PNC, Preng & Associates, Great Western, Wells Fargo, and Petrie Partners.

Conference Details: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in-person and webcast.

Conference Dates: August 15 - 18, 2021

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel. Click here to book your hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2021 edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® will feature public and private energy companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. EnerCom regularly arranges and manages more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests around the Denver event.

EnerCom History: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

