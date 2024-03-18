EnerCorp Engineered Solutions Acquires FloDatix Limited, the Developers of a Revolutionary Multiphase Flowmeter Technology for the Oil and Gas Industry

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCorp Engineered Solutions ("EnerCorp") announced today that it has acquired the assets of FloDatix Limited ("Flodatix"), a developer of multiphase flowmeter technology for the oil and gas industry.

EnerCorp offers innovative technologies that enhance production for the upstream and midstream sectors, with a core offering that includes a suite of proprietary sand separation technologies along with fully automated eFlowback™ ecosystems for flowback and late stage well flow and sand management applications.

FloDatix system

The acquisition of FloDatix multiphase flowmeter technology and intellectual property aligns with EnerCorp's vision to continue developing disruptive and value-adding technologies that optimize the production equipment footprint, reduce harmful emissions, and improve flow data accuracy.

The FloDatix meter combines proven electromagnetic imaging technologies in a safe and cost-effective metering solution, offering high-speed accurate measurements in real time. This non-nuclear and non-intrusive digital imaging meter provides oil and gas operators with high-quality flow data that can be analyzed down to individual pixels.

"We're excited to add a non-nuclear multiphase meter to our offerings. FloDatix technology is highly accurate and requires little to no field calibration compared to current meters in the market today," says EnerCorp's President and CEO, James E. Pung. "This expanded engineered product offering advances EnerCorp's position as a trusted partner to oil and gas operators seeking to maximize production and lower LOE costs."

EnerCorp's Chief Business Officer, Iann Poole, stated, "We've been working with the FloDatix team for over a year now, and appreciate the support from the FloDatix Board of Directors on this transaction. EnerCorp's engineering staff has an excellent track record of commercializing new technologies for the benefit of our customers. We're excited to bring this technology to market and to continue the meter's development in future offerings. This FloDatix product line also offers expansion opportunities for EnerCorp's engineered solutions across North America and our growing International footprint."

For more information on EnerCorp or FloDatix, visit https://enercorp.net/flodatix-announcement/.

About EnerCorp

EnerCorp is the leading provider of sand management products and technologies for the oil and gas industry. EnerCorp designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and services total sand control solutions for both completion and production applications. Learn more at www.enercorp.net .

SOURCE EnerCorp