Energage Names All Star Healthcare Solutions as a Top Workplace in the Healthcare Industry

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions,® a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, was highlighted as one of the Top Workplaces in the Healthcare Industry for the 150–499 employees category in the 2024 National Industry Awards by Energage.

"We're extremely grateful for this remarkable achievement, especially because it stems directly from our people's feedback. All Stars are the heart and soul of our encouraging, inclusive, and fun culture. They are truly deserving of this recognition," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President.

"This honor also reflects our people's absolute dedication to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service, going above and beyond every day," he adds. "They make a tremendous impact on people's lives by connecting providers with healthcare facilities so patients have greater access to high-caliber care. Their devotion to our clients, providers, and community, as well as the entire All Star family, is humbling."

The annual National Industry Awards recognize companies that drive people-first cultures. Energage, an HR technology and research company, conducts a confidential, anonymous, and science-based employee engagement survey, and the results are measured against the industry's most comprehensive benchmarks, based on the firm's more than 18 years of culture research spanning millions of employees across tens of thousands of organizations nationwide.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

