Energage Names Coalfire a 2024 Top Workplaces USA Winner

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, has earned a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We're pleased to be named a Top Workplace USA for the fourth consecutive year," said Camie Shelmire, Chief People Officer, Coalfire. "The award highlights our commitment to creating a positive environment that attracts and retains top talent from diverse backgrounds. It's great to see employees appreciate the culture we've built together from employee resource groups to innovative perks like our wellbeing program, CoalFIT."

