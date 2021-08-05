Energage Names Dent Wizard International A Winner Of The 2021 Top Workplaces USA

BRIDGETON, Mo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dent Wizard International has announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a recipient of Energage's 2021's Top Workplace USA," said Mike Black, Dent Wizard president and CEO. "Our business is driven by our 3,000+ employees who serve every day. I cannot express how proud we are to be recognized with this national award based solely on the responses of our employees. I have always said that our people are important to us, and this award speaks directly to the culture of our organization. I am honored to work alongside these fine men and women every day."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT DENT WIZARD INTERNATIONAL

Dent Wizard International, established in 1983, is North America's largest provider of automotive reconditioning services. Services include paintless dent removal, minor paint and bumper repair, wheel repair, interior repair, windshield repair, detail services, appraisal and catastrophe support, and key origination and duplication. Dent Wizard serves the automotive industry's leading companies through a diverse mix of customer channels: dealers, auctions, rental, OEM, auto body shops and insurance companies. Dent Wizard is transforming the automotive reconditioning markets through its full-service solutions and unmatched scale and expertise. The company's value proposition, track record of quality and service, sophisticated scalable infrastructure, best-in-class technicians and entrepreneurial management team are reasons Dent Wizard is the leading North American platform. A subsidiary of Dealer Tire LLC, St. Louis-based Dent Wizard operates throughout North America. For more information visit www.dentwizard.com.

