Energage Names The Ken Blanchard Companies® a Winner of the USA Top Workplaces Award

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has been recognized with a Top Workplaces USA 2023 award by Energage LLC.

The national award was given in the category of companies with 150–499 employees and is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey administered by Energage. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are incredibly grateful to be named one of the top workplaces in the United States. We've won the award for seven years in the local San Diego market, and to achieve this at the national level is inspiring, yet humbling. I'm extremely proud of our talented team. We all work hard to protect and improve our culture," said Scott Blanchard, President of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"It is an honor for every person in our company to receive this award because it recognizes companies that make the world a better place by creating a corporate culture where people can bring their best self to work. This award inspires us to do even more to improve the human experience at Blanchard" said Kristin Brookins Costello, Chief Human Resources Officer of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Energage LLC

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces .

