Energea accepted into Forbes Communications Council

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energea Global, a U.S.-based renewable project developer and retail investment platform, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Ryan Becnel was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ryan Becnel into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ryan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ryan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ryan will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Joining the Forbes Communications Council is an honor I don't take lightly," Becnel shared. "I am thrilled to join such an extraordinary group of industry leaders and look forward to collaborating with my fellow members and the council at large."

ABOUT ENERGEA

Energea is a renewable energy portfolio manager that connects investors to premium projects in select global markets. The company manages capital from individual, corporate and institutional investors. Energea currently has over 70 megawatts of projects under construction across three continents. Over the last 15 years, Energea's experienced team has managed more than a billion dollars of solar energy projects.

The company has developed an online investment platform that makes investing in renewable energy accessible to any U.S. investor, unlocking a crucial source of capital to combat climate change.

