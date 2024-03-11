Energea Completes 12 New Community Solar Projects in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

These smaller projects complement the larger-format assets in the Community Solar portfolio, primarily in Minas Gerais, covering between 35 and 50 acres each. The addition of projects in Rio de Janeiro underscores Energea's dedication to a comprehensive and diverse Brazilian portfolio, ensuring that all regions benefit from clean and renewable energy.

A unique feature of these 12 community solar projects is their ability to provide power remotely. In this case, customers throughout Rio de Janeiro can now enjoy clean energy, including notable clients like Orla Rio. Orla Rio, known for operating the iconic kiosks along the famous Ipanema and Copacabana beaches, represents Rio's community's vibrant and dynamic nature and commitment to sustainability.

Located in the scenic and hilly region of Pátidos Alféres, north of Rio de Janeiro, these projects exemplify efficiency and speed in renewable energy construction, each being built and interconnected in less than 60 days. This rapid deployment demonstrates Energea's commitment to swift and effective energy solutions and provides immediate cash flow benefits to investors.

Energea's expansion into Rio de Janeiro is more than just an addition to its portfolio; it's a commitment to providing clean power to one of the world's most beloved destinations. "No Brazilian portfolio would be complete without projects in Rio, and now we're not only a part of this vibrant city but also a contributor to its clean energy future," said Mike Silvestrini, Managing Partner at Energea.

With these 12 new projects, Energea solidifies its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector with portfolios in the United States, South Africa, and Brazil. The company continues to explore innovative ways to expand its reach and impact, ensuring that clean energy is accessible to all.

About Energea

Energea is a global leader in renewable energy solutions, focusing on managing solar energy assets. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Energea strives to make renewable energy accessible and efficient for communities worldwide.

SOURCE Energea