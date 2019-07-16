Energesco Solutions And FCP Embark On $1.6 Million Energy Efficiency Project At Prince George's County, MD Apartment Community

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energesco Solutions LLC, a leading provider of energy efficiency and water conservation measures to the commercial and multifamily real estate industries in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern and Rocky Mountain regions, has entered into an agreement with real estate investment company, FCP℠, to embark on a $1.6 million energy efficiency project at The Woods at Addison apartment community in Capitol Heights, MD. The project is being partially financed through a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Urban Development's (DHCD's) Multifamily Energy Efficiency and Housing Affordability Program.

The scope of the energy efficiency project is sweeping and will include:

Complete HVAC replacements with 16 SEER air conditioning units and 96% AFUE furnaces that will significantly lower heating and air conditioning costs and reduce operations and maintenance time and expenses

Replacement of bathroom exhaust fans with Energy Star models that will reduce both electricity costs and moisture buildup in interiors

Significant common area and apartment unit lighting improvements including the installation of interior and exterior LED fixtures and bulbs

Installing insulation around hot water pipes; sealing all areas of the building envelope for greater energy efficiency and increased thermal comfort

"Energesco is thrilled to work with FCP to bring major energy efficiency benefits to the residents of The Woods at Addison," said Energesco CEO, William Bennett. "These extensive improvements take advantage of leaps in technology and resources now available to reduce energy costs and increase resident comfort. We look forward to ongoing projects with FCP under this visionary Maryland program."

"This comprehensive energy efficiency project aligns with FCP's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership and goal of reducing utility consumption across our portfolio." said FCP Sr. Vice President for Strategic Management and Sustainability, Summer K. Haltli. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Energesco and MD DHCD on such a robust project that will improve the community and the lives of our residents."

The Woods at Addison, with 225 two and three-bedroom units, is located at 6500 Ronald Road in Capitol Heights, MD. Located five minutes from the Addison Road Metro station and the Capital Beltway, the community features modern kitchens, private balconies or patios, a pool and tennis and basketball courts.

About Energesco Solutions LLC

Energesco Solutions LLC (Energesco) is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and water conservation measures, and renewable power technologies. Energesco's services include designing and implementing energy and water conservation measures and developing, constructing and operating distributed power generating assets. Energesco assists commercial and institutional clients with energy efficiency measures and renewable power solutions, including developers, investment companies, REITS, retailers, restaurants, hospitals and independent schools. Energesco has the technical expertise and capability to manage projects of all sizes from start to finish. For more information on Energesco, please visit http://www.energescosolutions.com.

About FCP

FCP℠ is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $6 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

301.661.1448

SOURCE Energesco Solutions LLC