Energetic Capital Raises Funds to Accelerate Underserved Areas of the Energy Transition

Greensoil PropTech Ventures sees immense opportunity to add distributed clean energy to traditionally overlooked real estate assets.

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Energetic Capital ("Energetic") is proud to announce a new investment from Greensoil PropTech Ventures ("GSPV"), a leading ClimateTech investor focused on the Built Environment. This financing allows Energetic to extend its leadership position as a turnkey financing solution platform for underserved areas of the Energy Transition. GSPV is joined by existing investors including SE Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, Congruent Ventures and MUUS Climate Partners.

Energetic was founded with the vision to bridge the financing gap for Distributed Energy Resources. This began with Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar projects such as warehouses, commercial buildings and schools. Previous studies size the C&I installed rooftop potential in excess of 150 GW in the US1. Despite this vast potential, annual non-residential distributed solar deployments remain flat 2. Energetic's flagship credit insurance product unlocks capital by underwriting counterparty risk, allowing developers to complete more diverse projects with lower capital costs.

Energetic has continued to expand access to capital across different asset types beyond solar including energy efficiency and microgrids. Additionally, the credit insurance product is applicable in all scales of projects from residential all the way up to utility scale and virtual PPAs.

Energetic's EneRate Credit Cover® policy has supported over 1,400 sites, enabling over $500M of project value across multiple asset classes located in 46 states with 30% of the portfolio servicing low-income and disadvantaged communities (LIDAC)3. Technologies covered include solar, energy efficiency, energy storage, EV chargers and microgrids.

This new capital infusion enables the continued expansion of Energetic's credit insurance products into utility scale renewables and bolsters Energetic's push into tax insurance and direct debt origination for behind the meter energy resources. Energetic's suite of products is supported by top-tier insurance companies and adopted by leading banks, allowing these institutions to direct capital towards traditionally underfunded areas of distributed energy.

Dave Kolada, Managing Partner at GSPV, will be joining Energetic's board of directors. "We are excited to partner with Energetic to catalyze investment into decarbonization projects addressing a much broader swath of the Built Environment. There is an immense opportunity to add distributed clean energy to traditionally overlooked real estate assets."

Jeff McAulay, CEO of Energetic Capital added, "The global energy transition hinges on scalable, cost-effective financing solutions that we are excited to bring to market. We are thrilled to add fresh capital as we continue to prove the expanded applicability of our risk management and underwriting platform. Greensoil's investment provides strong validation of our business model and fuel for our growth."

Energetic is also forming deep partnerships with awardees of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund which will catalyze additional investment into distributed clean energy projects for the benefit of low income and disadvantaged communities.

About Greensoil PropTech Ventures

Greensoil PropTech Ventures' mission is to digitize and decarbonize the Built Environment, the biggest asset class on the planet, responsible for up to 40% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. GSPV invests in high-performing PropTech companies that provide products, services and technologies to make real estate more productive, efficient and sustainable. GSPV invests in early to mid-stage venture capital opportunities in North America, Europe and Israel. With approximately $140 million (USD) under management, GSPV is backed by real estate and institutional Limited Partners and has a successful track record of backing, scaling and exiting high-impact PropTech companies. For more information, visit gspv.vc or follow GSPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Energetic Capital

Energetic Capital is a specialty financing company with a novel, data-driven approach to develop new risk management products to unlock investment in the renewable energy industry. Its first product, EneRate Credit Cover®, unlocks renewable energy project financing for unrated and below investment grade counter parties by covering counterparty credit risk. Energetic has raised over $15M to date including grants from the US Department of Energy, MassCEC and NYSERDA.

EneRate Credit Cover® and other insurance policies are issued by RE3 Energetic Insurance Solutions, LLC, or SiKey Insurance Services, LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of Energetic Insurance, Inc. d/b/a Energetic Capital. Energetic Capital complies with all state-mandated regulations for surplus line insurance brokers and RE3 Energetic Insurance Solutions, LLC is licensed as a surplus lines broker in Massachusetts with License #: 2053916. For more information, visit energeticcapital.com or follow Energetic on LinkedIn.



_______________________________________________

1 A comprehensive study by the National Renewal Energy Laboratory estimated that the technical potential at over 1,000 GW. https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy16osti/65298.pdf

2 https://seia.org/research-resources/solar-market-insight-report-q3-2024/

3 As defined by Justice 40 Map

SOURCE Greensoil PropTech Ventures