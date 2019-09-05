Energetiq Technology to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Facility to Accommodate Growth

The company's innovative light sources include the Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS™), Laser-Driven Tunable Light Source (LDTLS™), and the EQ-10 Electrodeless Z-Pinch™ Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) product line. Among other applications, Energetiq's products enable the manufacture of virtually all the world's advanced semiconductor chips. The company celebrated its 15th anniversary in March 2019.

Energetiq's continuous revenue growth over the last several years is driving the relocation of office space and the expansion of manufacturing. The 32,000 square feet facility at 205 Lowell Street in Wilmington, MA is conveniently located off Interstate 93 and about 15 miles from Boston, MA and Logan Airport.

CEO Debbie Gustafson explained, "Finding a new home for our growing workforce and improving employee wellbeing was critical to the team. We chose a facility that could accommodate indoor/outdoor experiences including collaboration areas and quiet spaces strengthening the culture of innovation. This new facility allows us to support Energetiq's growing customer base by increasing the footprint available for manufacturing, research and development customer support and administrative functions."

There is a new customer showroom as well as larger logistics and clean manufacturing areas and improved R&D laboratories. Environmental building objectives drove the selection of many design elements, such as repurposed furniture, recycled carpeting and ceiling tiles, automatic on/off lighting and a high efficiency HVAC system.

About Energetiq Technology, Inc.

Energetiq Technology, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics. Energetiq combines its deep understanding of the plasma physics needed for high-brightness light generation with its long experience in building rugged industrial & scientific products. The result is that users can expect the highest levels of performance combined with the highest reliability. For more information about Energetiq, please visit www.energetiq.com/factsheet.

SOURCE Energetiq Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.energetiq.com

