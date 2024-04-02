Energia Power Systems Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Advance Trailblazing Sodium and Lithium-Ion Battery Technology

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energia Power Systems, Inc. (the "Company", "Energia"), an innovative power storage company developing rechargeable and longer lasting sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries, today announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.

Emerging from distinguished research labs of Stanford University, Energia is developing groundbreaking, rechargeable sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries featuring a thionyl chloride-based electrolyte. These batteries, characterized by their elevated capacity and energy density, prove eminently suitable for prolonged and stable use scenarios in a wide range of industries and applications.

"The dream of a clean, but powerful, energy future shouldn't be reserved for the big players," said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energia. "At Energia, we're making green energy investment accessible to everyone. Through this campaign at Wefunder, you can be a part of the solution, no matter the size of your investment and we are excited to prove the true value of our technology to all that join our mission."

Energia welcomes everyone to be a part of the future of clean, rechargeable, and powerful energy storage solutions. To learn more and participate in this campaign, visit Energia's profile on Wefunder .

The Company is 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

About Energia Power Systems, Inc.

Energia Power Systems, Inc. is an innovative power storage company emerging from Stanford University's research excellence and is set to redefine battery resilience and power storage with groundbreaking scientific innovations. Leveraging cutting-edge research, we have achieved a major breakthrough in rechargeable sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries with thionyl chloride-based electrolyte. This allows us to produce longer lasting, rechargeable batteries with 6-7 times more density than traditional lithium batteries. Our technology has numerous potential uses, ranging from electric vehicles, consumer electronics, residential and commercial energy storage, medical applications, as well as aerospace and defense applications. For more information, visit our website at www.energiapowersystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

