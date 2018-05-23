Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Energistics provides a non-competitive, vendor neutral infrastructure that allows all member companies to collaborate towards the common goal of information-sharing and business process integration. Microsoft Azure provides intelligent, trusted, hybrid cloud infrastructure and services used by E&P companies around the world.

"Cloud computing services are now an integral part of the upstream IT ecosystem, so it is of great value to the Energistics community to have Microsoft Azure joining in the technical and strategic conversations we are having about the interaction of data standards and cloud," said Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics.

Kate Johnson, President, Microsoft U.S. added, "Microsoft is proud to join Energistics and be a digital transformation partner in conversations focused on data & cloud standards impacting the upstream oil & gas industry."

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.

For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org.

