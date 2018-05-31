Energistics Appoints Kim Boone, Chevron, to its Board

HOUSTON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energistics Consortium Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Chevron's Kimberly Boone to its board of directors.
Boone is general manager of the Technical Computing Department at Chevron Energy Technology Company, a Chevron Inc. subsidiary. She leads the Information Technology Research and Development investments in exploration, reservoir management, and drilling and completions, and is accountable for lifecycle management of data and information management systems as well as high performance computing.
Boone will be contributing the insights and experience of her position to the board's role in defining and assisting the strategy of the Energistics Consortium in the coming years.
"We are very pleased to welcome Kim Boone to the Energistics board," said Ross Philo, president and CEO of Energistics, "Her unique cross-discipline view of Exploration & Production computing will be of great support to the organization as we accelerate the deployment of the new integrated data exchange standards first made available in 2016."
About Energistics
Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.
