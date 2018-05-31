Energistics Appoints Kim Boone, Chevron, to its Board

Boone will be contributing the insights and experience of her position to the board's role in defining and assisting the strategy of the Energistics Consortium in the coming years.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kim Boone to the Energistics board," said Ross Philo, president and CEO of Energistics, "Her unique cross-discipline view of Exploration & Production computing will be of great support to the organization as we accelerate the deployment of the new integrated data exchange standards first made available in 2016."

Her biography as well as those of the other board members can be found at www.energistics.org/board-of-directors.

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.

