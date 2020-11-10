Energistics Board Appoints a New Director

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energistics Consortium Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Guilhem Dupuy to the Energistics board of directors.

Mr. Dupuy is currently the Subsurface IT Department Manager for Total. He is located in Pau, France.

Mr. Dupuy oversees 50 staff managing computing solutions in Pau and Paris for Total's Exploration and Drilling, Wells and Reservoir entities. His department partners with E&P business units to accelerate their digital transformation, deploying deep expertise in cloud technologies, DevOps and Agile methodologies.

Mr. Dupuy started his career at Total as a member of the team developing and supporting the in-house technology platform Sismage-CIG (Geoscience and Reservoir Integrated Platform), later expanding his skills to other aspects of reservoir engineering, visualization and software architecture within the company. From 2016 to 2019 he was IT manager for Total Myanmar before taking up his current role. He studied at Pau University, earning an M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in Computer Science.

"We welcome Guilhem Dupuy to the Energistics board," said Ross Philo, president and CEO of Energistics, "his experience in driving the development and deployment of a sophisticated multi-disciplinary in-house platform that integrates the Energistics RESQML™ format will contribute a first-hand understanding of the power of standards in modern E&P systems."

